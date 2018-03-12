HOME & RANCH READINESS SUMMIT – May 17-18-19

This year, we’ve expanded to 3 days: May 17-18-19
Rough outline of activities below
LOCATION:
Richard & Saralee Kunde Ag Education Center
Sonoma County Fairgrounds
Santa Rosa, CA
WEBSITE:
RanchReadinessDay.com
This site has been updated with a new landing page for 2018 and includes a link to Whova for event details and registration. It also includes highlights, photos and a video about RRD events in 2014, 2016, 2017.
PRESENTING SPONSORS:
Julie Atwood Events
707-318-7526
and
The HALTER Project
HALTERproject.org
EVENT CONTACT:
Julie Atwood
707-318-7526
info@julieatwoodevents.com
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES:
Opportunities include:
• First Responder Trainings
• UC Davis Continuing Education Courses
• Video Theater Lounge (Naming Opportunity)
• Recognition Awards to be presented at HALTER HONORS the HEROES event
Saturday, May 19, 6pm
• Presenting Sponsor and Host Sponsorships for
HALTER HONORS the HEROES event
• SPONSORSHIP INFO: Contact: Julie Atwood, rescue@halterfund.org
ATTENDANCE FEE:
Free for all events and trainings
REGISTRATION is FREE for all events.
Register at: https://whova.com/web/rrddt_201804/
Schedule of activities and trainings will be posted on Whova, along with information about the instructors, speakers and panelists.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
The Home & Ranch READINESS SUMMIT is the only Northern California preparedness event for the Whole Community.
Train, Share, Prepare!
THURSDAY, MAY 17 – First Responder Day
• ATR Awareness Training
• Equipment & Skills demonstrations
• …and more!
FRIDAY, MAY 18 – Community Partners Day
• UC Davis-International Animal Welfare Training Institute CE courses for
veterinarians & Vet Techs, first responders, Animal Control Officers, (ACOs)
• Animal Emergency & Disaster Response Round Table & Breakout Sessions
• Equipment Demonstrations by vendors
• …and more!
SATURDAY, MAY 19 – Home & Ranch READINESS DAY
• Volunteer Info Corral & Workshops
• Demonstrations & exhibits
• Video Theater
• Ready-Kit Alley with ideas & products for purchase
• …and more!
SATURDAY NIGHT, MAY 19, 6pm
HALTER HONORS the HEROES
A very special, INVITATION-ONLY evening honoring the individuals, agencies, and organizations who have made communities better prepared.
VENUE:
The Racetrack Showcase Pavilion at Sonoma County Fairgrounds
