News

HOME & RANCH READINESS SUMMIT – May 17-18-19

HOME & RANCH READINESS SUMMIT – May 17-18-19
Press

This year, we’ve expanded to 3 days: May 17-18-19

Rough outline of activities below

 

HOME & RANCH READINESS SUMMIT - May 17-18-19

LOCATION:
Richard & Saralee Kunde Ag Education Center
Sonoma County Fairgrounds
Santa Rosa, CA

WEBSITE:
RanchReadinessDay.com

This site has been updated with a new landing page for 2018 and includes a link to Whova for event details and registration. It also includes highlights, photos and a video about RRD events in 2014, 2016, 2017.

PRESENTING SPONSORS:
Julie Atwood Events
707-318-7526

and

The HALTER Project
HALTERproject.org

EVENT CONTACT:
Julie Atwood
707-318-7526
info@julieatwoodevents.com

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES:
Opportunities include:
• First Responder Trainings
• UC Davis Continuing Education Courses
• Video Theater Lounge (Naming Opportunity)
• Recognition Awards to be presented at HALTER HONORS the HEROES event
Saturday, May 19, 6pm
• Presenting Sponsor and Host Sponsorships for
HALTER HONORS the HEROES event
• SPONSORSHIP INFO: Contact: Julie Atwood, rescue@halterfund.org

ATTENDANCE FEE:
Free for all events and trainings
REGISTRATION is FREE for all events.
Register at: https://whova.com/web/rrddt_201804/
Schedule of activities and trainings will be posted on Whova, along with information about the instructors, speakers and panelists.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
The Home & Ranch READINESS SUMMIT is the only Northern California preparedness event for the Whole Community.

Train, Share, Prepare!
THURSDAY, MAY 17 – First Responder Day
• ATR Awareness Training
• Equipment & Skills demonstrations
• …and more!

FRIDAY, MAY 18 – Community Partners Day
• UC Davis-International Animal Welfare Training Institute CE courses for
veterinarians & Vet Techs, first responders, Animal Control Officers, (ACOs)
• Animal Emergency & Disaster Response Round Table & Breakout Sessions
• Equipment Demonstrations by vendors
• …and more!

SATURDAY, MAY 19 – Home & Ranch READINESS DAY
• Volunteer Info Corral & Workshops
• Demonstrations & exhibits
• Video Theater
• Ready-Kit Alley with ideas & products for purchase
• …and more!

HOME & RANCH READINESS SUMMIT - May 17-18-19

SATURDAY NIGHT, MAY 19, 6pm
HALTER HONORS the HEROES
A very special, INVITATION-ONLY evening honoring the individuals, agencies, and organizations who have made communities better prepared.

VENUE:
The Racetrack Showcase Pavilion at Sonoma County Fairgrounds

Related Items
Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

News
Press

Related Items

More in News

Copyright ©2001-2018 The Northwest Horse Source. All rights reserved. Your all breed, all discipline educational resource serving Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Northern California, Alaska, Arizona, British Columbia.

Copyright © 2015 NW Horse Source.