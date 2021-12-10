Hollywood Celebrities Read Children’s Stories To Raise Awareness for Wild Horses

The Wild Beauty Foundation has announced the winners and finalists for its inaugural 2021 creative writing competition. Children and teens around the world were invited to submit short stories to raise awareness for wild horses in the American west, with the chance of a celebrity reading their story aloud on social media.

WBF has officially begun releasing the heartfelt videos, which include stories of connection in wild horse families, the devastating effects of helicopter roundups, and quests for freedom. The star studded list of generously participating actors includes: Mackenzie Foy (Black Beauty, Twilight), Iain Glen (Black Beauty, Game of Thrones), Claire Forlani (Black Beauty, Meet Joe Black), Beth Behrs (2 Broke Girls, The Neighborhood), Calam Lynch (Black Beauty, Bridgerton), Hakeem Hae-Kazeem (Black Beauty), Fern Deacon (Black Beauty), Sascha Nastasi (Black Beauty), and Max Raphael (Black Beauty).

Judges include WBF Founder and President / filmmaker Ashley Avis, former Dreamworks executive Rick Rekedal, author Terri Farley of The Phantom Stallion series, journalist Elizabeth McCall, and Animal Planet consultant / policy specialist Gini Barrett.

The 2021 WBF Creative Writing Competition Winners Are:

Winner, Teen Category: “Wild As the Stars” by Allison A. from Newnan, GA

Winner, Middle Grade Category: “A Wild Ghost” by Ilané K. from Cape Town, South Africa

Winning prizes include a pair of boots from WBF Title Sponsor Blundstone and prints from Kimerlee Curyl Photography. Finalists will also enjoy themed gift boxes from Lala Horse, jewelry from Atelier CG, and signed movie posters. The goal of the 2021 WBF creative writing competition is to bring about awareness for wild horses, while educating the next generation to raise their voices to help protect them.

The Wild Beauty Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by filmmakers Ashley Avis and Edward Winters, to use the power of storytelling to help raise awareness for the wild and domestic horses, while also bringing the wonderful world of horses to children and families.

