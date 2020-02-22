Highlights from the NW Equestrian Expo February 15-16, 2020

A learning experience for local horse owners and friends

The Lynden Fairgrounds, Equine Event Center, once again welcomed riders, clinicians and spectators to the 1st NW Equestrian Expo, managed by Paige Wagter-Amundson of Burkwood Farm. The focus was on Hunter/Jumpers but also hosted a Cowboy Race, managed by Brent Rollins of BR Horsemanship. It was more of a clinic format with instructors such as, Julie Winkel and Ellese Jordan.

If you would like to order any photos just visit the galleries here: Cowboy Race and Jumping.

It was a fun weekend with many of the Hunter/Jumper participants trying their hand at the cowboy race. Lisa Litchte won the Cowboy race. Congratulations on winning $1,000! There were 14 people entered in the race. It was fast, exciting with some minor spills but everyone looked like they had a good time. Brent did a great job encouraging and coaching the riders through the course.

The jumping clinics were very well attended and covered topics on flatwork for jumpers, green horse/rider, jumps from 2’6” to 3’6”. 1st level through 4th level jumping. There were seminars in the Warm Room on Saddle fitting by Voltaire Design, Teeth Floating by Kulshan Veterinary Hospital, Equine Leg Wrapping by Kim Barber and instruction by Ellese Jordan Tzinberg.

Other demos included Saddle fit in 15 minutes by Hannah Knaebel, Conformation by Julie Winkel, and Brent Rollins did demos and instruction on Trailer Loading, New Rider, Horsemanship 101, Colt Starting as well as a demo with a Devil’s Garden Mustang mare. Amanda Barr Olson performed a freestyle demonstration (Watch video), NW Veterinary Clinic on lameness, and a Liberty performance by Lisa Litchte.

I had an opportunity to watch Lindsey Spurgeon with Voltaire Design demonstrate how the saddles work using Bluetooth and an app for your phone to track fitness and more. Watch this short video from the event. We also have an interview from Lhanze Kohr from NW Veterinary Services in Mt. Vernon.

It was exciting to see over 30 vendors as well. Vendors included:

I enjoyed the weekend and was happy to see yet another community equestrian event we can all support. It was fun, energizing and I always learn something new like saddles with USB connectors that link to your smartphone! I made new friends and hope to encourage you to come if Paige puts this on-again next year!