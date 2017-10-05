Happy Hoof Beats Equestrian Trail Park of Southern Nevada Opens

Extreme Mountain Trail Course Promotes Horsemanship in Safe, Fun Environment

(PAHRUMP, NEVADA) October 21, 2017 – Happy Hoof Beats (HHB) Equestrian Center announces the grand opening of the Happy Hoof Beats (HHB) Equestrian Trail Park of Southern Nevada, the Southwest’s first state-of-the-art Extreme Mountain Trail Course. Designed by three-time National Mountain Trail Champion, Mark H. Bolender , the premier facility promotes greater horsemanship to horse lovers of all skill levels and equestrian disciplines.

“The HHB Equestrian Trail Park was born out of my passion to share Mountain Trail with diverse groups of equestrian enthusiasts while creating a stronger community around this emerging discipline,” said Barbara Callihan , founder of HHB Equestrian Center. “Mountain Trail has the power to transform relationships between horse and rider by strengthening horsemanship, communication and self-confidence – essential components of a good partnership. Mountain Trail gave me a new sense of purpose and helped take my horsemanship skills to an entirely new level, and I wanted to share that opportunity with others.”

HHB Equestrian Trail Park is Southern Nevada’s first and only Extreme Mountain Trail course and event center sanctioned by the International Mountain Trail Challenge Association . The course features 26 natural obstacles, including a rock path, stairs and a swinging bridge that mimic trails from around the world. Bolender designed the course so that riders and handlers can gain the skills and strategies necessary to overcome challenges in a safe, fun learning environment.

“HHB Equestrian Trail Park will build bold, confident partnerships under saddle and in hand one obstacle at a time,” said Mark H. Bolender, three-time National Mountain Trail Champion and founder and president of the International Mountain Trail Challenge Association. “The course is designed to develop horsemanship by the way it challenges riders and handlers to be in proper balance when navigating the course and helps pairs develop a stronger trust for one another. I have tremendous respect for Barbara and commend her for opening a facility that welcomes equestrians of all skills and backgrounds to participate in this exciting, new sport.

Mountain Trail is one of the fastest growing trail disciplines in the world. Started in Oregon in 2001, the sport has expanded to Canada and Europe, and is making a bid to become an Olympic sport. Mountain Trail challenges horse and rider to navigate trail obstacles with technical accuracy, subtlety and finesse at varying gaits and speeds. Mountain Trail stands apart from other equestrian disciplines because it can be enjoyed by riders of any age and skill level, and by every breed of horse, mule or donkey mule under saddle or in-hand.

Located an hour west of Las Vegas towards Death Valley National Park, the Equestrian Trail Park will be open to the public via a reservation system. People can use the facility for individual and group coaching, horse training and conditioning, social gatherings and events. In order to maintain the safety of every participant, eligible riders must complete an ‘Introduction to Mountain Trail’ group coaching session or take individual lessons with an approved trainer, including Mark H. Bolender or Barbara H. Callihan. The facility offers group and individual coaching sessions and packages, and will host the first Mountain Trail Challenge in the spring of 2018.

About HHB Equestrian Trail Park of Southern Nevada

Happy Hoof Beats Equestrian Trail Park of Southern Nevada is the Southwest’s first state-of-the-art Extreme Mountain Trail Course. Designed and constructed by three-time national champion Mark H. Bolender, the premier facility is Nevada’s first and only Extreme Mountain Trail Course and event center sanctioned by the International Mountain Trail Challenge Association. The park features 26 natural mountain obstacles that help horses, riders and handlers to develop the skills, confidence and strategies needed to navigate challenges they’d find on various trails around the world. Most importantly, the venue welcomes equestrians and horse enthusiasts from all skill levels and disciplines to celebrate Mountain Trail in a safe, fun, educational, recreational and competitive environment. For more information, please visit HHB Equestrian Trail Park .

About Happy Hoof Beats Equestrian Center

Barbara H. Callihan founded HHB Equestrian Center in 2005. The 2.5-acre Equestrian Center offers personalized individual and group coaching programs that enables riders of all ages and skill level to achieve their goals and enjoy their equestrian journey. Located in Pahrump, an hour west of Las Vegas towards Death Valley National Park, this facility borders Bureau of Land Management land with open riding available all the way to California. The 2.5-acre Equestrian Center features the Southwest’s first state-of-the-art Extreme Mountain Trail Course that gives riders the skills to navigate local trails safely and confidently and participate in the emerging trail discipline. Above all, the Equestrian Center welcomes people from all walks of life to be a part of equestrian fellowship and have the opportunity to develop horsemanship skills that lead to personal transformation.

About Barbara H. Callihan