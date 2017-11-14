Haflinger Haven – Stanwood, WA

Unrivaled! Timeless design executed to perfection, Haflinger Haven encompasses 40 pristine acres overlooking the Olympics, Camano & Whidbey Islands. A gated retreat with easy access to I-5 offers luxury Country living. The Main residence offers over 6500 SF with tremendous views, quality finishes and magnificent open spaces. Matching guest house, garages and caretakers home all with metal roofs and themed architecture & design thru-out. 10+ stall barn, fenced pastures, paddocks, outdoor arena. MLS # 1217391. 1630 316th St NW, Stanwood, WA 98292

Offered at $3,250,000

