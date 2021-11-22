Great Gifts for the Cowboy or Cowgirl in Your Life

The holiday season is wonderful for many reasons: visiting with family and friends, favorite foods of the season, music, holiday lights and decorations, presents, and, hopefully, a little time off from work.

We all want to give holiday gifts that will be truly enjoyed by those we love. Here we offer two suggestions we’ve had the chance to try out—one for pure entertainment and the other that will help get things done around the home or farm. Both are sure to be appreciated by those you love. And don’t miss three more great ideas on the second page for the horse enthusiast on your list!

Dolly: The Ultimate Collection

She’s dazzling, she’s delightful…she’s Dolly! Time Life Corporation delivers a spectacular DVD collection highlighting the incredible career of the queen of country – available at retail for the first time ever!

Some of the greatest moments from Dolly Parton’s Rags-to-Rhinestones career are highlighted in this carefully crafted six-disc collection packed with unforgettable moments, including a special Christmas disc featuring A Down Home Country Christmas.

Dolly Parton is an award-winning songwriter, actress, television star, philanthropist, business mogul, icon and American treasure. From the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee to international super-stardom, Dolly Parton has spent the last 50 years singing and laughing her way into our hearts. And now, the greatest video highlights from Dolly’s iconic, unforgettable career are together in one six-disc collection.

From her start out of Nashville in the ‘60s through her own spectacular variety shows in the ‘70s and ’80s and beyond, Dolly has done it all—and in six-inch heels! Dolly: The Ultimate Collection includes some of the greatest star-studded episodes from her fan-favorite 1980s variety show, a special Christmas disc, Dolly’s unforgettable 2009 Live from London concert, and more!

Available nationally at Walmart and other select retailers. SRP: $49.99

Northwest Horse Source Publisher’s Review: I started watching the first video and couldn’t stop! Dolly Parton is a positive, fun, happy, bright star. I’ve always loved her singing, but these DVDs are like a step back in time. There are clips from her TV show, with songs and appearances by many different singers, actors and actresses, and TV celebrities. Watching Dolly: The Ultimate Collection was a fun way to spend a couple of evenings and I’m just getting started! Who doesn’t love Dolly? If you have someone in your life that loves country music this is the best gift you could get them for Christmas. – Karen Pickering, Publisher

Celebrate the Season with New WORX Do It Yourself Holiday Gifts

Beat the rush with holiday gift ideas like the WORX Nitro 20V Drill-Driver and Impact Driver Combo. These useful products help with home, barn, and equipment repairs and foster creativity. They’re gifts that keep on giving long after the season is over.

The new WORX Nitro 20V Drill-Driver and 20V Impact Driver Combo incorporates high-performance brushless motors that run 50 percent longer and are 25 percent more powerful than conventional brushed motors. This hard-working duo is capable of tackling construction, assembly and repair projects throughout the house and worksite.

The Nitro 20V drill-driver is balanced and compact for nimble maneuvering. It has a variable-speed trigger and a comfortable, rubber grip. The built-in LED light illuminates the work area when the trigger is pressed and indicates a low-battery charge level when flashing.

An impact driver sinks a variety of fasteners with rotational force (impacts), minimizing stripped screw heads. Because concussions are channeled to the fastener, there’s no residual effect on the user’s wrist or forearm.

The 20V batteries are part of the WORX Power Share program and are compatible with more than 35 other do-it-yourself lawn and garden tools and lifestyle products.

The WORX Nitro 20V Drill-Driver and 20V Impact Driver Combo Kit is available at www.worx.com , Amazon, and Home Depot.

Northwest Horse Source Publisher’s Review:

I recently received the WORX Impact Driver, Drill and Small Screwdriver to review. I’m not usually the one in the family that has all the tools, but I decided it was time to have some of my own! I found these tools delightfully simple to operate. I loved the instructions with all the pictures. I immediately went to work taking the screws out of a huge pile of lumber. The power and ease of removing the screws was incredible. Even though I worked the Impact Driver hard all morning, the battery still had a full charge. I’ve been a fan of WORX tools since I purchased their string trimmer. I’m impressed with the battery life and how easy these tools are to use. Now’s your chance to upgrade your current tools or purchase these for a special someone.

– Karen Pickering

A Gift for Your Horse

Do you ever wonder what your horse is thinking? Do you wish you could communicate something more effectively to your horse? As an animal intuitive, Ginny specializes in trauma, and can address performance and behavior issues. A session with Ginny might be the best gift for your horse this holiday season. Her goal is to improve your relationship and facilitate a deeper understanding between horse and human.

Contact Ginny Jablonski, Heart of the Horse at www.heartofthehorse.us .

Christmas in the Stable

Join us for this unique holiday craft fair held inside the Butlerhill riding arena in Burlington, Washington! With 30 vendors (and counting), you’ll have lots of opportunities to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list (even yourself)! Lots of unique and handcrafted items you’ll love. It all happens Sunday, December 5 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Butlerhill Equestrian Center — 7478 Butler Hill Rd, Burlington, WA 98233.

Contact Tracey for vendor information at desperatehorsewife@gmail.com.

Visit us on Facebook at Christmas in the Stable.

Stand out at the Stables this Christmas!

The perfect gift for any fashion forward horse lover, Paladin Equestrian is bringing style back to the stables! There are five unique designs to choose from and every Paladin saddle pad is made using sustainable fabrics. In fact, 15 one-liter recycled plastic bottles are used in every pad!

Shop now at www.Paladin-Equestrian.com.

See this article in the November 2021 online edition:

This article sponsored by:

The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.