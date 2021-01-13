Got the Grit? Apply Now!

The Mustang Heritage Foundation (MHF) has opened applications for those interested in competing at one of three Extreme Mustang Makeovers slated for 2021.

The events will take place June 24–26, 2021 in Lexington, KY; August 11–14, 2021 in Oklahoma City, OK; and October 15–16, 2021 in Logan Township, NJ. During all three action-packed weekends, adult and youth competitors will showcase the trust they have built with untouched wild horses in just 100 days of training. Spectators will see a display of incredible athleticism and versatility as trainers reveal the complete transformation each horse has undergone in the weeks leading up to competition.

Think you have the grit to compete for more than $40,000 in cash and prizes that will be awarded at each event? Complete an application by February 1 for the event in Lexington or by March 1 for both the Oklahoma City and Logan Township Extreme Mustang Makeovers. Find adult and youth applications online at extrememustangmakeover.com/events/2021-events.

Due to potential COVID-19 concerns, dates, locations, and formats for all Extreme Mustang Makeover events are subject to change at any time. Please visit extrememustangmakeover.com for the most up-to-date information.

Extreme Mustang Makeover events are produced by the Mustang Heritage Foundation, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse & Burro Program to showcase the versatility and trainability of the American Mustang.

See this article in the 2021 January online edition:

This article sponsored by: