There’s still time to give meaningful, eco-friendly Holiday gift experience/education

Alayne Blickle experience www.sweetpepperranch.comTry these Horses for Clean Water items:

  • Our Horses for Clean Water website has options! Tip Sheets are low priced and packed with great information.
  • Online or on-phone consults with Alayne are available in different price ranges. Help someone become chore-efficient in the New Year!
  • Want to give the gift of an experience where memories will be treasured for years and skills gained can last a lifetime? Check out our NEW Sweet Pepper Ranch Cowgirl Retreats.  (Click here to view flyer)
  • In addition, stay tuned for non-mounted retreats for women (no horse or riding experience necessary) to be hosted at Sweet Pepper Ranch — or contact Alayne for more details.

experience

Happy Winter Solstice — and best wishes for a meaningful holiday season that you celebrate in your special way, bringing joy to others and yourself, while taking care of the world we live in.

Namaste,

Alayne

