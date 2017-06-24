For Sale By Owner – 130 Hovde Lane Selah, WA

TWO HOMES with Fabulous VIEWS – For Sale By Owner
4 bed/ 3 bath 4,300 square foot custom LOG home AND RENTAL HOME, on fenced 3 acres. Log home has lots of natural light and stunning views from wrap around deck. Open concept with cathedral ceilings of log beams and knotty pine tongue and groove. Two triple hung french doors open from the living room on to large deck with built in BBQ area. Kitchen with custom built cabinets and pantry all with slide outs. Stainless appliances. Jen air stove and convection oven with down draft. Tile and wood floors through out. Custom built natural stone masonry wood stove supplies efficient radiant heat. Also has electric forced air heating throughout home. Two car garage with work area and plumbed utility sink. Full daylight basement including large media rec room with custom built cabinets, wet bar, Lopi pellet stove, and 4th bedroom or office, and bathroom. Two bedrooms on the main floor with full bath and laundry shoot. Large master bedroom/bathroom and loft up stairs. Mature landscaping and senior water rights.
Short walk across the lawn to 2nd HOME. Custom built 1500 square foot ranch style single level, 3 bed/ 2 bath mother in law/rental house (Super Good Cents) with 2 car, car port. LISTING PRICE INCLUDES BOTH HOUSES. Each house has it’s own private driveway and septic system. Both houses have fabulous views. Both houses built, maintained and updated by owner/Gen Contractor. PERFECT SETTING FOR MULTI-GENERATIONAL FAMILY. WILL CARRY PRIVATE CONTRACT FOR QUALIFIED BUYER. Home facts in this listing are for log home and do not include square footage etc for 2nd home. 130 Hovde Lane Selah, WA.
Offered at $645,000
By Appointment only
509-961-0518 or 509-833-8999
email: jmconst@fairpoint.com
WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME:
Many unique custom features of this log home make it a family dream home, mini ranch. Wonderful place to raise a family. With TWO homes there is rental income or a mother in law house. Two fenced and irrigated pastures that have raised our own beef and housed our horses. Only 3-5 min from Selah schools and less than 15 minutes from Yakima. Country living only 1 mile west of Selah. Private lanes on Selah school bus route. Each house has private drive that dead ends at home so there is no traffic. Peaceful, safe neighborhood with FABULOUS VIEWS. Rental income may cover majority of property investment. 130 Hovde Lane Selah, WA
Facts and Features
Type
Multi Family
Year Built
1990
Heating
Forced air, Radiant, Stove, Wall
Cooling
Wall
Parking
2 spaces
INTERIOR FEATURES
Bedrooms
- Beds: 4
Bathrooms
- Baths: 2 full, 1 three-quarter
Heating and Cooling
- Heating: Forced air, Radiant, Stove, Wall
- Heating: Electric, Wood / pellet
- Cooling: Wall
Basement
- Finished basement
- 1232 sqft basement
Appliances
- Appliances included: Dishwasher, Dryer, Freezer, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer
Flooring
- Floor size: 4,300 sqft
- Flooring: Carpet, Softwood, Tile
Other Interior Features
- Fireplace
- Vaulted Ceiling
- Ceiling Fan
- Room count: 9
SPACES AND AMENITIES
Size
- Unit count: 2
Spaces
- Barbecue Area
- Hot Tub/Spa
- Wet Bar
CONSTRUCTION
Type and Style
- Structure type: Other
- Multi Family
Materials
- Roof type: Composition
- Exterior material: Wood
- Double Pane/Storm Windows
- Skylight
Dates
- Built in 1990
Other Construction Features
- Stories: 3
EXTERIOR FEATURES
Patio
- Deck
- Porch
- Patio
Yard
- Lawn
- Fenced Yard
- Garden
View Type
- View: City, Mountain, Territorial
Lot
- Lot: 3 acres
Other Exterior Features
- Parcel #: 18143414020
- 130 Hovde Lane Selah, WA
PARKING
- Parking: Garage – Attached, Off street, 2 spaces, 720 sqft garage
- RV Parking
UTILITIES
- Cable Ready
- Sprinkler System
- Wired
OTHER
- Mother-in-Law Apartment
