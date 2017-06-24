For Sale By Owner – 130 Hovde Lane Selah, WA

TWO HOMES with Fabulous VIEWS – For Sale By Owner



4 bed/ 3 bath 4,300 square foot custom LOG home AND RENTAL HOME, on fenced 3 acres. Log home has lots of natural light and stunning views from wrap around deck. Open concept with cathedral ceilings of log beams and knotty pine tongue and groove. Two triple hung french doors open from the living room on to large deck with built in BBQ area. Kitchen with custom built cabinets and pantry all with slide outs. Stainless appliances. Jen air stove and convection oven with down draft. Tile and wood floors through out. Custom built natural stone masonry wood stove supplies efficient radiant heat. Also has electric forced air heating throughout home. Two car garage with work area and plumbed utility sink. Full daylight basement including large media rec room with custom built cabinets, wet bar, Lopi pellet stove, and 4th bedroom or office, and bathroom. Two bedrooms on the main floor with full bath and laundry shoot. Large master bedroom/bathroom and loft up stairs. Mature landscaping and senior water rights.

Short walk across the lawn to 2nd HOME. Custom built 1500 square foot ranch style single level, 3 bed/ 2 bath mother in law/rental house (Super Good Cents) with 2 car, car port. LISTING PRICE INCLUDES BOTH HOUSES. Each house has it’s own private driveway and septic system. Both houses have fabulous views. Both houses built, maintained and updated by owner/Gen Contractor. PERFECT SETTING FOR MULTI-GENERATIONAL FAMILY. WILL CARRY PRIVATE CONTRACT FOR QUALIFIED BUYER. Home facts in this listing are for log home and do not include square footage etc for 2nd home. 130 Hovde Lane Selah, WA.

Offered at $645,000

More Info & Photos

By Appointment only

509-961-0518 or 509-833-8999

email: jmconst@fairpoint.com

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME:

Many unique custom features of this log home make it a family dream home, mini ranch. Wonderful place to raise a family. With TWO homes there is rental income or a mother in law house. Two fenced and irrigated pastures that have raised our own beef and housed our horses. Only 3-5 min from Selah schools and less than 15 minutes from Yakima. Country living only 1 mile west of Selah. Private lanes on Selah school bus route. Each house has private drive that dead ends at home so there is no traffic. Peaceful, safe neighborhood with FABULOUS VIEWS. Rental income may cover majority of property investment. 130 Hovde Lane Selah, WA

Facts and Features

Type

Multi Family

Year Built

1990

Heating

Forced air, Radiant, Stove, Wall

Cooling

Wall

Parking

2 spaces

INTERIOR FEATURES

Bedrooms

Beds: 4

Bathrooms

Baths: 2 full, 1 three-quarter

Heating and Cooling

Heating: Forced air, Radiant, Stove, Wall

Heating: Electric, Wood / pellet

Cooling: Wall

Basement

Finished basement

1232 sqft basement

Appliances

Appliances included: Dishwasher, Dryer, Freezer, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer

Flooring

Floor size: 4,300 sqft

Flooring: Carpet, Softwood, Tile

Other Interior Features

Fireplace

Vaulted Ceiling

Ceiling Fan

Room count: 9

SPACES AND AMENITIES

Size

Unit count: 2

Spaces

Barbecue Area

Hot Tub/Spa

Wet Bar

CONSTRUCTION

Type and Style

Structure type: Other

Multi Family

Materials

Roof type: Composition

Exterior material: Wood

Double Pane/Storm Windows

Skylight

Dates

Built in 1990

Other Construction Features

Stories: 3

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Patio

Deck

Porch

Patio

Yard

Lawn

Fenced Yard

Garden

View Type

View: City, Mountain, Territorial

Lot

Lot: 3 acres

Other Exterior Features

Parcel #: 18143414020

130 Hovde Lane Selah, WA

PARKING

Parking: Garage – Attached, Off street, 2 spaces, 720 sqft garage

RV Parking

UTILITIES

Cable Ready

Sprinkler System

Wired

OTHER