FOR RENT Stunning Custom Home on 7 Acres! – Puyallup, WA

This is it! The one you’ve been waiting for! Highly desirable location in Puyallup on 7 beautiful acres. This gorgeous custom built home features 2700 sqft of incredible living space, exquisite landscaping and even room for your farm animals! Schedule a showing today before it’s too late!



Located near South Hill and Downtown Puyallup on a rural private road. Venture down a long driveway surrounded by fields, trees and a garden. Pull through the circle driveway greeted by meticulous landscaping and stunning home. Upon entry, your gaze will follow the custom millwork and soaring ceilings. To the right, sink down into the cozy living room with built-in shelving and display fireplace. The open dining room features Prow style windows showing off the gorgeous wooded view. Butler pass-through to the dreamy kitchen. Custom painted cabinets, huge working island with ample seating. Stainless steel appliances and an oversized window above the sink. Pantry and Powder room down the hall.



Two nice sized bedrooms, laundry room and a large bathroom on main level. Double sinks with tile countertops! Upstairs you will find a great den with a built in desk and shelving. The master suite features a Juliet style balcony overlooking the dining room and an additional balcony to the outside – great for relaxing in the evening. Gorgeous master bathroom with his and her sinks and a vanity! Large soaking tub and oversized shower stall. Walk in closet with custom built-ins and laundry chute!



One car attached garage (other garage not available) and additional storage sheds available. Grounds feature separate pastures and small outbuildings to accommodate your farm animals. Garden space available for you to grow your own! Hot tub NOT available. Home features heat pump to keep summers cool and winters warm efficiently.



Basement has separate entrance and is occupied by caretakers. Sorry, no pets allowed. First FULL months rent, security deposit (equal to one month’s rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in. One or Two Year leases available. Call or email our Leasing Team!

Real Property Management Today

(253) 507-4430