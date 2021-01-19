FlySpur Ranch – Offering EquiShare to Benefit Riders and Horses

Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) promotes excellence in safety and education by certifying riding instructors, accrediting equine facilities, producing educational conferences, and publishing educational resources. Go to www.CHA.Horse for more information.

Article by Flyspur Ranch

Fifteen years ago, Kevin and Therese Friedman moved from Washington, DC to Bend, Oregon to pursue their lifelong passion of outfitting and guiding on horseback (and angling). They drove 3,600 miles with all their belongings and five dogs and arrived with big dreams and high hopes.

Kevin and Therese dug in and purchased and trained horses, got permits, found fishing holes and the best trails. All went well, and they were ready to go, but…hello 2008! The recession meant no more $5,000 backcountry trips. How could they work these horses every day alone? People were losing their farms and tying their horses to road signs and leaving.

Kevin and Therese came up with an idea: EquiShare. This program helps riders who can’t afford to own a horse and horses who need a rider. Why own when you can share? It’s similar to horse leasing, but with a more flexible schedule and the horses are available for each member. The result has given horses a wonderful healthy job and kept riders in the saddle improving their skills in the arena, on the ranch, on trails, and in the back country.

For more information contact Kevin and Therese Friedman at FlySpur Ranch. Call 541-389-4995 or visit www.flyspur.com .

