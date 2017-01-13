FIRST Fire Mountain Orientation Workshop of 2017

Saturday February 11th 2017

ORIENTATION starts PROMPTLY at 12:00

Registration will start at 10:30

Orientation will cover our facility policies and safely introducing your horse to new Obstacle Challenges. Folks that have had Orientation will subsequently have access to Fire Mountain Trail Course facilities for personal use, 7 days a week, during daylight hours.

The Orientation will take up to 90 minutes, and the rest of your time for the day may be spent however you please!

Persons that have already had Orientation at Fire Mountain Trail Course may come as EARLY as you like , and make yourself at home out on the Trail Course, OR you may join the rest of us for review of information as we cover our Orientation.

Trail Obstacle challenges are great for young and old, and will provide fun learning to improve your partnership with your horse, no matter what level of skill you are working from with your horse!

We require that young children be accompanied and supervised by an adult.

MINORS MUST HAVE their Liability Waiver SIGNED by their legal guardian. PLEASE help to make sure that this paper is signed ahead of time and available upon arrival for any child that is coming with an adult other than their legal guardian.

PLEASE be sure to arrive in plenty of time to register, unload your horse and get settled before our PROMPT starting time at 12:00.

Feel free to bring a snack for you and your horse, too, so you can enjoy a nice long play time while you are here!

There is water available for your horses.

PLEASE BE SURE TO MESSAGE ME TO GET ADDRESS/DIRECTIONS AND OTHER RELATED INFORMATION IF THIS WILL BE YOUR FIRST VISIT.

Note: Please remember that Fire Mountain Trail Course is a Leave No Trace facility, and we are NOT able to allow visiting dogs on premises.

Contact via email: info@firemountaintrailcourse.com or

message me on Facebook: Facebook.com/FireMountainTrailCourse

