➡︎PENDING⬅︎ Fine Country Living – Snohomish WA

Fine Country living on over 5 gently rolling acres. A gated entry welcomes you to a majestic setting boasting extensive gardens and one of the finest Rhododendron collections you will ever see. Enjoy level lawns and sun-drenched grounds w/custom home perched to perfection. This home offers light filled rooms, vaulted ceilings, chefs kitchen w/ slab stone, subzero and 6-burner gas range. Entertainment size decking w/plenty of room to roam. Property lends itself to a multitude of uses, pond and privacy. 10619 197th Avenue SE, Snohomish WA. 98290. MLS #: 1102832.

Offered at $595,000

