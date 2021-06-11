Find the Best Realtor® – Buying and Selling Horse Properties Requires Unique Talent and Knowledge

The real estate market has been under unusual circumstances in the past year. Low inventory, low interest rates and many qualified buyers make for a challenging marketplace. Sellers are excited for the potential of top dollar but are worried they won’t find a home to buy. Buyers find themselves competing against multiple offers and escalating price points.

Now, more than ever, working with the right Realtor® is crucial. Here are some things to consider when selecting a Realtor.

Trust

For most people, a real estate transaction is a major life event. The process can have many moving parts and emotions often run high. Trust is the single most important aspect of the relationship between Realtor and client. A Realtor should hold the client’s needs above all other things and stay calm and steady through the duration. Knowing there is a professional on your side with your best interest in mind can ease inevitable anxiety.

Communication

Whether by phone, email, or text, a Realtor should always be reachable. As a buyer in a fast market, it’s important to see properties quickly as they come on the market. As a seller, a responsive Realtor helps put the best foot forward for a property to prospective buyers.

Your Realtor will also be responsible for making sure each step of the process is understood, so you can make informed decisions. The pathway of communication between Realtor and client should be open and clear. The client should always feel involved and know their needs are heard.

Presentation

When selling a property, a professional and thorough presentation is crucial to engaging the right buyer. Photographs should always be professionally done, and the property description and advertisement should be complete and informative. A talented Realtor shines a light on the best attributes of a property.

Work Ethic

Particularly with horse properties, a Realtor should be willing to roll up his/her sleeves and get dirty. Whether helping prepare a property for listing, becoming familiar with the property, or becoming knowledgeable about all aspects of a property, real estate is a work-intensive profession. Pick a Realtor who believes they should contribute to the transaction.

Problem Solving

There are many facets to a real estate transaction that can cause a deal to fall apart. A great Realtor is adept at troubleshooting potential issues and finding solutions when the need arises. Do not underestimate how important this particular gift is in a Realtor.

Experience in Horse Properties

Horse properties have specific qualities that require a horseman’s understanding. It’s hard for a non-horseman to present the positive features of a property to a potential buyer. For example, I’ve seen a round-pen described as a “pony paddock.” Properties on acreage tend to have more complicated features than homes on lots in the city, such as a well and septic, wetlands, and specialized tax classifications. Enlisting a Realtor with equine and acreage experience is a must.

Professional Relationships

Realtors should have strong connections with photographers, lenders, home inspectors, contractors, insurance companies and other Realtors. Your Realtor should be able to connect you with referrals at each stage of the process. Hiring a Realtor who has good standing in the community and a solid reputation with other Realtors as a buyer makes your offer stronger, and as a seller makes your property even more desirable. Everyone likes to work with a reputable, responsive Realtor.

Technology & Social Media

Most buyers first search properties online. In addition to the many search engines, a Realtor must have a strong social media presence and be responsive to online interaction. Horse properties are unique in that they often find buyers from places other than the MLS (multiple listing service) and your Realtor should have a good handle on a marketing plan.

Relevant Market Experience

There is a delicate balance between the experience that decades in the real estate industry offers, and contemporary experience in this fast-paced market. Find a Realtor who has some tenure, but who also is well versed in current market conditions. For a seller, this means that the Realtor has a marketing and presentation plan. For a buyer, the Realtor must have a road map for getting offers accepted in a competitive market.

Use a REALTOR®

A Realtor is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and as such is held to the highest standard outlined by the NAR Code of Ethics. Realtors work hard in their communities and lobby on behalf of their clients and private property rights. For more information about the NAR visit www.nar.realtor.

How do you find the right Realtor? Ask for referrals from friends and relatives. Run a search online for listings like your property, or within your buying criteria, and see who has similar listings. Interview those Realtors, review their listings, and ask them for references. Pay close attention to responsiveness and quality of presentation. The right Realtor will make all the difference in your real estate journey.

