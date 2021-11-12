Ferndale, WA – 4.85 acres of level, grassy, build-able land

Level, grassy shy 5 acres just moments from Bellingham and Ferndale. Water (NW Water Association), electric, and natural gas are in the street. Four bedroom septic design is complete. This property zoning allows and is well suited for, an ADU. Beautiful hay fields make the perfect setting for a hobby farm, or just for extra elbow room. Perfect location, close to shopping, restaurants, and easy I5 access.
$380,000
MLS: 1862245
Allison and Blake earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD™ recognition for experience, knowledge, and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties. Allison and Blake are Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialists™ (CLHMS), an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. We both have extensive experience as equestrian professionals which gives us a unique set of skills and experiences that benefit both Buyers and Sellers. Let us help you make your equestrian dream a reality.
E: allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com | C: 360-961-5537 | W: www.allisontrimble.com
Coastal Realty on Facebook