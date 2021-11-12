Ferndale, WA – 4.85 acres of level, grassy, build-able land

by

Level, grassy shy 5 acres just moments from Bellingham and Ferndale. Water (NW Water Association), electric, and natural gas are in the street. Four bedroom septic design is complete. This property zoning allows and is well suited for, an ADU. Beautiful hay fields make the perfect setting for a hobby farm, or just for extra elbow room. Perfect location, close to shopping, restaurants, and easy I5 access.

$380,000

MLS: 1862245

This article sponsored by:

Leave a Comment

Thank you for supporting businesses that support NWHS.

Skip to Article »