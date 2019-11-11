Farnam’s New Laser Sheen® Finishing Spray

When you need 100% of your horse’s beauty to shine through, look for a finishing spray that adds showstopping shine to every inch.

Farnam, your partner in horse care™, is pleased to introduce new Laser Sheen® Dazzling Shine & Detangler Finishing Spray, an innovative new way to give your horse a consistent showring shine, even in hard-to reach places. It combines the trusted formula of Laser Sheen® Dazzling Shine & Detangler with a 360-degree continuous spray bottle for an even, gentle mist of unbeatable shine from mane to tail and everywhere in between.

The non-aerosol, 360-degree spray bottle lightly mists up, down, under and around to ensure every inch of your horse gleams. By using no propellants, Laser Sheen® Finishing Spray dispenses almost silently and at room temperature, to prevent startling your horse with uncomfortable sounds or cold temperature.

Laser Sheen® Finishing Spray’s comfortable press-and-hold continuous sprayer head delivers a consistent, light mist no matter what angle it is spraying. With gentle detanglers that minimize hair breakage and a dirt-repelling shine that lasts up to seven days, Laser Sheen® Finishing Spray even cuts grooming time in half. The new can empties completely and has a self-locking sprayer head to prevent wasted product.

Like all the incredible Laser Sheen® grooming products, Dazzling Shine & Detangler Finishing Spray delivers a non-oily shine and flowing mane and tail. It’s the perfect finishing touch to the Laser Sheen system that includes Show-Stopping Shampoo, Skin & Coat Supplement, Volume-Enhancing Detangler, and Dazzling Shine & Detangler.

For a limited time, horse owners can find $2 off instant savings coupons attached to cans in retail stores, or at www.farnam.com.

To learn more about Laser Sheen® Dazzling Shine & Detangler Finishing Spray and the complete line of Farnam® grooming products, visit www.farnam.com.

Founded in 1946, Farnam Companies, Inc., has grown to become one of the most widely recognized names in the animal health products industry and has become one of the largest marketers of equine products in the country. No one knows horses better than Farnam. That’s why no one offers a more complete selection of horse care products. Farnam Horse Products serves both the pleasure horse and the performance horse markets with products for fly control, deworming, hoof and leg care, grooming, wound treatment and leather care, plus nutritional supplements.

Laser Sheen, Farnam and your partner in horse care are registered trademarks of Farnam Companies, Inc.