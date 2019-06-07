Farnam® PyrantelCare™ Daily Dewormer Gives Horse Owners Greater Peace of Mind

Horse owners searching for a safe way to protect against internal equine parasites will be happy to know Farnam has just released PyrantelCare™ Daily Dewormer 2.11% (pyrantel tartrate).

(See link at the bottom for $8 coupon!)

Instead of just using a “purge” paste dewormer a few times a year, a daily dewormer can offer year-round protection. Purge dewormers interrupt the infection cycle of the parasites, but don’t prevent larval migration, which is when most internal damage takes place. A daily dewormer prevents parasite infestations from occurring in the first place.

Daily feeding of PyrantelCare™ Daily Dewormer 2.11% provides continuous protection against the most common species and stages of equine parasites, including large and small strongyles, ascarids and pinworms.

The daily dewormer works in the horse’s digestive tract by paralyzing emerging parasite larvae that the horse has picked up in his environment. Because the parasites are killed before they can migrate through the horse’s digestive system, they aren’t able to inflict serious damage. The product has a wide margin of safety and is not metabolized by the horse’s body.

“With a daily dewormer, you’re putting up a barrier between your horse and parasites. It’s another tool in the toolbox and is part of an integrated approach to parasite control,” says Tom Kennedy, Ph.D., a veterinary parasitologist based in Westport, Wisconsin.

Continuous use of PyrantelCare™ dewormer 2.11% reduces the number of female parasites laying eggs, meaning your horse will have less exposure to parasites in his environment. The palatable, easy-to-feed medicated pellets can be used as either a top-dress or mixed in the horse’s daily grain ration. Simply follow label directions to feed the correct amount according to your horse’s weight.

The product can safely be used in horses of all ages, including breeding stock. Foals may be administered PyrantelCare™ dewormer 2.11% as soon as they have consistent grain intake, which generally occurs between two to three months of age. PyrantelCare™ dewormer 2.11% may be used in mares at any stage of pregnancy or lactation. Stallion fertility is not affected by the use of PyrantelCare™ dewormer 2.11%.

PyrantelCare™ replaces Farnam’s former daily dewormer Equi Aid CW® dewormer, so customers who used that product in the past will be glad to learn about the release of PyrantelCare™ dewormer 2.11%.

Horse owners can take advantage of a COUPON to be used on their next purchase of PyrantelCare™ Daily Dewormer 2.11% (pyrantel tartrate) by visiting:

http://news.farnam.com/ pyrantelcare8

Farnam Companies, Inc.

Founded in 1946, Farnam Companies, Inc., has grown to become one of the most widely recognized names in the animal health products industry and has become one of the largest marketers of equine products in the country. No one knows horses better than Farnam. That’s why no one offers a more complete selection of horse care products. Farnam(r) Horse Products serves both the pleasure horse and the performance horse markets with products for fly control, deworming, hoof and leg care, grooming, wound treatment and leather care, plus nutritional supplements. Farnam, PyrantelCare and CW are trademarks of Farnam Companies, Inc.