Farnam Introduces Two New Senior Supplements

Farnam introduces two new supplements designed specifically for healthy, active senior horses. Choose one, or use both together.
Farnam® Senior Health & Wellness —for senior horses that are in light or no work
Beneficial nutrients: Contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants
Digestive health: Provides nutrients that support a healthy digestive system in senior horses
Targeted formula: Amino acids support intestinal health and digestive function
Farnam® Senior Active Performance ASU — for senior horses that are working or in competition
Performance: Helps maintain normal healthy cartilage and joint function
Joint support: Eases joint stiffness due to normal daily exercise and activity
Recovery: Supports normal recovery time after strenuous activity
MSRPs:
Senior Health & Wellness 3.75lb $52.47
Senior Health & Wellness 7.5lb $97.62
Senior Active Performance ASU 3.75lb $45.13
Senior Active Performance ASU 7.5lb $84.49
