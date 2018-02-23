Marketplace

Farnam Introduces Two New Senior Supplements

Farnam Introduces Two New Senior Supplements
NW Horse Source

Farnam Introduces Two New Senior Supplements

 

Farnam introduces two new supplements designed specifically for healthy, active senior horses. Choose one, or use both together.

Farnam® Senior Health & Wellness —for senior horses that are in light or no work

Beneficial nutrients: Contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants

Digestive health: Provides nutrients that support a healthy digestive system in senior horses

Targeted formula: Amino acids support intestinal health and digestive function

Farnam® Senior Active Performance ASU — for senior horses that are working or in competition

Performance: Helps maintain normal healthy cartilage and joint function

Joint support: Eases joint stiffness due to normal daily exercise and activity

Recovery: Supports normal recovery time after strenuous activity

MSRPs:

Senior Health & Wellness 3.75lb $52.47

Senior Health & Wellness 7.5lb $97.62

Senior Active Performance ASU 3.75lb $45.13

Senior Active Performance ASU 7.5lb $84.49

Website: Farnam.com

Facebook: Facebook.com/FarnamHorse

Twitter: Twitter.com/FarnamHorse

Instagram: Instagram.com/FarnamHorse

Related Items
Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Marketplace
NW Horse Source

Related Items

More in Marketplace

Copyright ©2001-2018 The Northwest Horse Source. All rights reserved. Your all breed, all discipline educational resource serving Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Northern California, Alaska, Arizona, British Columbia.

Copyright © 2015 NW Horse Source.