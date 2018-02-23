Farnam Introduces Two New Senior Supplements

Farnam introduces two new supplements designed specifically for healthy, active senior horses. Choose one, or use both together.

Farnam® Senior Health & Wellness —for senior horses that are in light or no work

Beneficial nutrients: Contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants

Digestive health: Provides nutrients that support a healthy digestive system in senior horses

Targeted formula: Amino acids support intestinal health and digestive function

Farnam® Senior Active Performance ASU — for senior horses that are working or in competition

Performance: Helps maintain normal healthy cartilage and joint function

Joint support: Eases joint stiffness due to normal daily exercise and activity

Recovery: Supports normal recovery time after strenuous activity

MSRPs:

Senior Health & Wellness 3.75lb $52.47

Senior Health & Wellness 7.5lb $97.62

Senior Active Performance ASU 3.75lb $45.13

Senior Active Performance ASU 7.5lb $84.49

