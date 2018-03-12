Win $3,000 Grant for Farm Improvements!

What would you do with $3,000 for on-farm improvements?

The Northwest Horse Source & the Whatcom Conservation District invite all Whatcom County land managers to enter our competition for a $3,000 grant for improvements on your farm. Water quality in Whatcom County is an issue and The Northwest Horse Source and Whatcom Conservation District are working together to find solutions. Be a part of that solution. Tell us how you would use these funds to make improvements at your homestead or farm site to improve animal health, increase chore and site efficiency, and improve water quality. Winners are rewarded with the grant and a Sound Horsekeeping sign to demonstrate their stewardship efforts.

The winning applicant will:

Be willing to share before and after results with Northwest Horse Source readership,

Be located in one of the Whatcom County high priority watersheds: Nooksack, Drayton Harbor, and Birch Bay,

Have high potential for water quality improvement,

Show compelling need,

Have ability to complete the proposed project by September 1, 2018,

Be the landowner, or a current land manager who will be able to secure the approval of the land manager for the life of the project.

Be willing to work with the Whatcom Conservation District to develop a voluntary, confidential farm plan for your site.

Proposals are due end of business Friday March 30, 2018. To Enter, complete our survey online: surveymonkey.com/r/NWHSdesign or contact Katie Pencke at 360-526-2381 x 105 or kpencke@whatcomcd.org to apply by phone or email. See website (http://whatcomcd.org/design-competition-2018) for more information on common costs for gravel, hog fuel, fencing, excavation and gutters for help with budget submission.

What are we talking about?

Here is a great example:

Cooperator: Terri Plake

Farm Location: Ferndale. 11 years at current farm and has lived in Whatcom County for 35 years.

Area used for both pasture & hay: 1.8 acres

Area used for hay only: 2.6 acres

Farm’s animal census: 2 horses, 2 goats, 20 laying hens

Grazing season: July—October/November. Sacrifice field used year-round except during rain events and few days after rain.

Hay produced: 150 small bales/year

Purchased hay: 25 small bales/year (about 60 lbs each)

“Thank you for your work and assisting to make this happen. I am so grateful for this program! “ – Terri Plake, Geologist and faculty in the Native Environmental Science Program at Northwest Indian College. Previously faculty in Geology at Western for 12 years.

Funding for this design competition is provided by Whatcom County Public Works Pollution Identification & Correction (PIC) Program.