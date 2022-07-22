Farm & Facility: GGT Footing Continues Long Standing Relationship With Devonwood Equestrian Center

GGT Footing is the supplier to many equestrian arena surfaces around the country.

We are thrilled to be involved with the prestigious Devonwood Equestrian Centre located in beautiful Sherwood, Oregon!

Devonwood Equestrian Centre was founded and built by Justin & Ginny Rattner in 1998. A venue created with the purpose of offering maximized safety for horse and rider and a location to serve as the focal point of equestrian knowledge development and growth in the Pacific Northwest.

Nestled on the outskirts of Sherwood, Oregon on over forty acres in the Willamette Valley, Devonwood offers a park-like equestrian venue which hosts dressage, eventing, vaulting, and other equestrian competitions year-round. Devonwood also offers high performance boarding.

Their son Noah Rattner is the General Manager for Devonwood Equestrian Centre responsible for overseeing an equestrian venture with full-time/full-service boarding for forty horses and 10 FTE. Cultivates and oversees event calendar for equestrian events, board meetings, and conferences. Responsible for B2B relationships and expanding preferred vendor lists for event business.

Outside of his primary work, Noah is an equestrian announcer traveling the US to announce events such as the 2020 US Olympic & Paralympic Observation (Selection) Events, Equine Affaire & Fantasia, USEF Festival of Champions, Global Dressage Festival, and Dressage at Devon.

Events that are coming up for the remainder of 2022 include the following:

07/22 – 07/24: Dressage at Devonwood I & II – (USEF/USDF, Level 3) +Qualifying Competition for 2022 USEF Nat’l Championships

08/05 – 08/07: Region 4 (AHA) Arabian Horse Association Sport Horse Championships

09/02 – 09/04: Oregon Dressage Society Championships & Open Show (USEF/USDF/ODS, Level 3) +Qualifying Competition for 2023 NAYC & USEF Nat’l Championships

09/17 – 09/18: Quiet Rein #2 (USHJA Outreach Show)

GGT Footing will be onsite for the Dressage show held July 22-24 at Devonwood Call ahead if you would like us to visit your facility!! 864-804-0011 Cynthia

GGT Footing is the footing subsidiary of POLYSOLS Corp. We have been providing riding surface textiles, groomers, arena matting systems, consultations and much more!

By way of background, Polysols owns United States Trademark Registration No. 4,012,876 for its GGT GERMAN GEO TEXTILE FOOTING & Design mark for use in connection with synthetic surface material in the nature of a mixture of textiles, polyester, elasticized fibers, rubber, and rubber granules for use in laying equestrian track for recreational or sporting purposes, racing, training or exercising horses and other animals (“GGT Goods”) and United States Registration No. 4,012,875 for its GGT FOOTING mark in connection with the same GGT Goods. These registrations are incontestable and provide our client with nationwide exclusivity to use the GGT Marks in connection with the GGT Goods. In addition, Polysols holds substantial common law trademark rights in the GERMAN GEO TEXTILE FOOTING mark in connection with the GGT Goods.

Polysols has continuously used the GGT Marks since 2007 and advertises and promotes its marks extensively in various print, online and other media.

See https://www.ggtfooting.com/

