Extreme Mustang Makeover Heads to Fort Worth for its Final and Largest Competition

With a top prize of $50,000 on the line trainers compete in the hopes of finding homes for mustangs

AUSTIN, TEXAS (Sept. 6, 2017) — Building upon the success of its 10-year anniversary tour in 2016, Extreme Mustang Makeover (EMM) returns in 2017 and continues to deliver on its mission of finding adoptive homes for American mustangs. This year, six EMM events were scheduled across the country and the final event will be held in Fort Worth at the Will Rogers Equestrian Center on Sept. 14-16

The EMM program, created and produced by the Mustang Heritage Foundation (MHF) in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wild Horse & Burro Program, involves a 100-day competition that challenges trainers to gently halter break and saddle train wild mustangs to ready them for competition. Through a series of classes and a Top Ten finals competition, trainers display the mustangs’ skills and demeanor to vie for $100,000 prize money with $50,000 for the winner. Following the event, spectators will have the opportunity to adopt a mustang through a bidding process.

To kick off the weekend’s events, join us for the first ever Player’s Choice Casino Night at the Will Rogers Equestrian Center, on Sept. 15, doors open at 7:00 p.m. Casino, cash bar, silent auction, Mexican buffet, raffle drawings and more all benefiting the Mustang Heritage Foundation. Advance tickets are $25 for MHF members, $30 for non-members or $40 at the door, everyone will receive $2,000 funny money for casino games and prizes.

In addition to being the grand finale and the largest competition on the 2017 tour, the Fort Worth EMM event will also debut the America’s Mustang Experience. Visitors can learn about mustangs and celebrate this symbol of the American spirit in the 40-foot interactive trailer with videos and information about American mustangs and the public lands on which they live. The highlight of the Experience is the virtual reality station, where everyone will have the chance to put on a VR headset and come face to face with wild mustangs to see, hear and experience their habits both on-range and in off-range holding facilities.

Since establishing the Extreme Mustang Makeover in 2007, MHF has taken the event to 34 cities in 23states, finding homes for more than 8,000 mustangs along the way. In 2016, more than 300 mustangs were placed into adoptive homes through the wild horse training event.

Currently, the BLM estimates nearly 72,000 wild horses roam on BLM-managed rangelands in 10 western states, mostly in Nevada, Montana, Wyoming and Oregon. There are an additional 44,000 wild horses and burros being held in off range corrals and pastures awaiting adoption. As their populations grow, events like the EMM encourage public education and adoption of these remarkable animals.

“Mustangs are beautiful, versatile and intelligent animals.” Sublett said. “To see them firsthand is a truly magical experience and one that we encourage everyone to take part in.”

Extreme Mustang Makeovers are made possible through a partnership with the Bureau of Land Management and the generosity of sponsors Western Horseman, Ram Rodeo, Vetericyn, Martin Saddlery, Classic Equine, Resistol, RIDE TV and the Weisberg Family Foundation.

For more information about the Extreme Mustang Makeover program, visit www.extrememustangmakeover.com.



About the Mustang Heritage Foundation

The mission of the Mustang Heritage Foundation is to create and promote programs and activities that provide information and education about wild horses, elevate their image and desirability, provide opportunities to become involved in the wild horse experience and secure adequate numbers of caring homes for excess horses. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management, the Mustang Heritage Foundation is passionate about the successful placement of mustangs into private care so future generations can enjoy this distinctive feature of our American heritage. The Mustang Heritage Foundation has placed over 8,000 mustangs into private care since 2007.

About the Bureau of Land Management:

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) removes wild horses and burros from public lands to ensure a healthy balance of land and animals. Since 1971, the BLM has placed more than 235,000 wild horses and burros into good homes nationwide. Interested applicants can attend an offsite adoption/sales event, visit a BLM Off-Range Corral, or participate in an Internet adoption/sales event to apply to take a wild horse or burro home! To learn more about the Wild Horse and Burro Program, please call 866-468-7826 or visit BLM.GOV.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land, the most of any Federal agency. This land, known as the National System of Public Lands, is primarily located in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of subsurface mineral estate throughout the nation. The BLM’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. In Fiscal Year 2015, the BLM generated $4.1 billion in receipts from activities occurring on public lands.