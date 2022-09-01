Extreme Mustang Makeover Fort Worth

Extreme Mustang Makeover, a production of the Mustang Heritage Foundation, returns to Fort Worth, TX, September 8-10.

Join Mustang Heritage Foundation for a Fort Worth Mustang Makeover as trainers put their skills to the test at the Will Rogers Equestrian Center, September 8-10, 2022!

Classes begin Thursday, September 8th with the Top 10 finalists being announced Friday evening. Non-finalist adult division horses will be available for competitive bid adoption at 1PM Saturday, and Top 10 finalist horses will be available following the Freestyle Finals performance Saturday night.

All events are FREE to the public with the exception of the Freestyle Finals performance and Top 10 adoption on Saturday night. Full event information, including schedule and adoption details, available on our website.

