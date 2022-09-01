Extreme Mustang Makeover Fort Worth

Extreme Mustang Makeover, a production of the Mustang Heritage Foundation, returns to Fort Worth, TX, September 8-10.

Join Mustang Heritage Foundation for a Fort Worth Mustang Makeover as trainers put their skills to the test at the Will Rogers Equestrian Center, September 8-10, 2022!

Classes begin Thursday, September 8th with the Top 10 finalists being announced Friday evening. Non-finalist adult division horses will be available for competitive bid adoption at 1PM Saturday, and Top 10 finalist horses will be available following the Freestyle Finals performance Saturday night.

All events are FREE to the public with the exception of the Freestyle Finals performance and Top 10 adoption on Saturday night. Full event information, including schedule and adoption details, available on our website.

LOOKING FOR SOMETHING FUN TO DO WITH YOUR MUSTANG OR BURRO?

Check out the Open Show happening during the Fort Worth Extreme Mustang Makeover on September 9-10, 2022! Click here for more details.

If your horse was adopted in 2022, you’re eligible for the Extreme Mustang Race at the 2022 EXCA World Championship in Glen Rose, TX! Click here for more details.

Join other riders at the 7th Annual Rendezvous in Tennessee! Click here for more details.

