Extreme Mustang Makeover Announces 2017 Lineup

The wild horse training competition will be held in six cities throughout 2017

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Building upon the success of its 10-year anniversary tour in 2016, Extreme Mustang Makeover (EMM) returns in 2017 and continues to deliver on its mission of finding adoptive homes for American mustangs.

The EMM program, created and produced by the Mustang Heritage Foundation (MHF) in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wild Horse & Burro Program, involves a 100-day competition that challenges trainers to gentle, halter break and saddle train wild mustangs to ready them for competition. Through a series of classes and a Top-Ten finals competition, trainers display the mustangs’ skills and demeanor, followed by a bidding process where spectators can purchase one as their own.

“The Extreme Mustang Makeover events give the public a chance to see these iconic horses up close,” said Kali Sublett, MHF Executive Director. “Since we created the program in 2007, we’ve found homes for more than 8,000 mustangs—an achievement we’re extremely proud of. We look forward to seeing that number grow in 2017.”

What: Extreme Mustang Makeover, Monroe

Where: Evergreen State Fairgrounds

When: Aug. 17-19, 2017

Why: Watch the remarkable talents and abilities of American mustangs as trainers demonstrate their skills through an open-to-the-public showcase.

More info: http://extrememustangmakeover.com/events/washington/

After being selected to compete, trainers are paired with an American mustang that has been virtually untouched by humans. With approximately three months to gentle and halter/saddle train the mustang, trainers then compete in a series of classes to qualify for the top 10 freestyle performance to showcase their mustang’s talents—such as riding without a bridle and standing atop the saddle.

Monroe is the fifth of six events that make up EMM’s 2017 tour. Come out to the Evergreen State Fairgrounds this August to experience firsthand the mustangs’ intelligence, beauty, versatility.

For more information about the EMM program and the full tour schedule for 2017, visit www.extrememustangmakeover.com.



About the Mustang Heritage Foundation

The mission of the Mustang Heritage Foundation is to create and promote programs and activities that provide information and education about wild horses, elevate their image and desirability, provide opportunities to become involved in the wild horse experience and secure adequate numbers of caring homes for excess horses. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management, the Mustang Heritage Foundation is passionate about the successful placement of mustangs into private care so future generations can enjoy this distinctive feature of our American heritage. The Mustang Heritage Foundation has placed over 8,000 mustangs into private care since 2007. mustangheritagefoundation.org

About the Bureau of Land Management:

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) removes wild horses and burros from public lands to ensure a healthy balance of land and animals. Since 1971, the BLM has placed more than 235,000 wild horses and burros into good homes nationwide. Interested applicants can attend an offsite adoption/sales event, visit a BLM Off-Range Corral, or participate in an Internet adoption/sales event to apply to take a wild horse or burro home! To learn more about the Wild Horse and Burro Program, please call 866-468-7826 or visit BLM.GOV.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land, the most of any Federal agency. This land, known as the National System of Public Lands, is primarily located in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of subsurface mineral estate throughout the nation. The BLM’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. In Fiscal Year 2015, the BLM generated $4.1 billion in receipts from activities occurring on public lands.