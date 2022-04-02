EQUUS Television Network is Trotting South to the Camden Film Fest

The EQUUS Television Network team is getting ready to head south to cover the Camden Film Fest in Camden, SC. The week-long activities will combine local Camden activities with movies from the EQUUS Film & Arts Fest. This fun week is being organized by Julianne Neal and Bruce Anderson of The Marley Project from Saturday, April 2 until Saturday, April 9.

The EQUUS Television team is already packing their bags with all the gear needed to cover this fun filled event. There will be interviews by Equestrian Journalist, Diana De Rosa, and featured videos by Creative Director Jacqueline Taylor. CEO John Barlett will be onsite to meet and greet while also ensuring that all programming is posted on this lifestyle TV channel before the event ends. So, tune in to the EQUUS Television Network to watch all the action.

“We are looking forward to attending the Camden Film Week in sunny Camden, SC with our colleagues to share the experience with our Worldwide Television audience,” commented Barlett. “One of our goals is to entertain and educate horse enthusiasts around the globe while championing the mission of The Marley Project and JA Media to keep horse activities in the limelight. The EQUUS Television Network programming is available 24/7, 365 days a year as part of our no cost service to the equestrian community.”

Since Camden is known as the Steeplechase Capital of the World, it’s appropriate that Camden Film Fest week activities kick off on April 2 at the Carolina Cup Steeplechase. Here The Marley Project will host a series of equine activities to include Marley’s Round Up in the infield with equine games, art activities and film screenings. The week of fun will culminate on April 9th with the 2nd Annual Kershaw County Food Truck Fest, where visitors get to meet well-known clinician Bruce Anderson and the real-life Marley.

Friday, April 8 will feature films provided by Lisa Diersen’s EQUUS Film and Arts Fest for its Camden Tour Stop.

One screening will be a promo for the Mustang Discovery Ride project, an upcoming documentary produced and directed by event co-organizer Neal. The project follows two young women riding the American Discovery Trail on their own self-trained Mustangs to bring attention to the need for adoption of thousands of Wild Mustangs.

Further activities during Camden Film Week will include mosaic art classes with Artist in Residence Vicki King; a focus on local artists at the Artist Attic; Wellness Week activities with Health and Wellness coach Roslyn Moore, Reiki coach Laura Thomas and MMCP Coach Rachael Tonsmeire; farm and barn features and much more. For a detailed list of activities and the film schedule, as well as ticket information, visit the event website www.equusfilmfestivalcamden. com. Camden Film Week and the EQUUS Film Festival Camden Tour Stop is presented by The Marley Project with support from the City of Camden and Classically Carolina.

The Camden Film Fest is only a small segment of what this fast paced, widespread, and unique EQUUS Television Network has to offer. From the equestrian events at last year’s summer Olympic Games to a variety of both English and Western content and so much more happening right now throughout the world, you’ll see it all. As this network continues to grow, its goal is to provide content from all the breeds and disciplines and everything in between.

Every day new content is being added. If you have quality equine content you would like to see featured, be sure to reach out to discuss how your work can become part of this fast growing free to watch equine lifestyle network.

For more information, contact Worldwide Equestrian Correspondent Diana De Rosa at diana@equestriantelevision.net . To get a glimpse of what is available go to www.equustelevision.net and spend your free time watching what’s showing now or pick and choose from the free on demand content.

