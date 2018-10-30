It’s in the “Palm of Your Hand” for Equine Thermal Imaging

Tampa, FL – It’s an option now for equine practitioners to take highly detailed infrared thermal imaging of horses and other animals with a device that fits into the palm of your hand. The newly released Teletherm Tiger4 Cub makes this possible with the latest optics and infrared technology. There are many infrared cameras on the market, but most are designed for industrial applications. Teletherm has specialized in the medical and veterinary use of this imaging method for over thirty years. The company is very excited about offering a range of small cameras with big capabilities for non-invasive physiological studies.

The newest member of the Tiger4 Cub family is the size of a small flashlight. These cameras are extremely advanced by not having to rely on battery power or AC power to operate. They simply plug into the USB port on the supplied laptop. All the functions, including focus control, are handled by the extensive software. They can be mounted directly to the laptop or tablet, or put in a fixed location for remote monitoring of an enclosure or stable facility. The cameras are streamlined and eliminate hardware buttons and controls that can be confusing and used improperly by a technician.



The benefits of thermal imaging for the equine specialist and animal handler are multi-faceted. Applications include evaluating muscle stress, tears, circulatory disorders, and the evaluation of inflammatory and neurological conditions. Beyond that, when a therapy is applied, the dynamic nature of the image capture, whether by thermal video or individual snapshots, permits close monitoring to assess effectiveness. There is no invasive risk to the animal subject. A clinical view or direction is provided that may not have been considered prior to taking the thermal image. The subclinical aspect is also key, as issues can be assessed long before they become a more serious physical problem.

Good procedures are important to establish, when using thermal imaging in the veterinary field. This is to ensure consistent images that can be relied upon. When selecting a camera system, it’s important to understand the relationship of the infrared spectrum to the physiological temperature range. Therefore, the calibration features and temperature range of the camera are critical. Teletherm helps with this through their various technical training programs. The online course, specifically, provides the important science and protocols. The program has a comprehensive series of images to help with the types of views needed and good positioning techniques. All Teletherm systems are designed to make it extremely efficient and easy for the first time user to get started with taking vital thermal images. More information and details are available through the Teletherm infrared website at Thermology.com through the link for veterinary applications.

Teletherm infrared is a division of TG3 Infrared Systems LLC, Tampa, Florida. Please contact G.J. Rockley, Director of Operations, 1.813.418.6165, visit the website: http://www.thermology.com/vetprogram.html or email: teletherm@thermology.com