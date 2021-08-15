Equine Network Announces Horse Week Film Contest

If you make video content, this contest is for you! This fall, the Equine Network LLC is launching its inaugural Horse Week brought to you by Boehringer Ingelheim, an equine-centric digital festival unlike any other. In conjunction with Horse Week, the Equine Network and Boehringer Ingelheim are happy to announce the Horse Week Film Contest.

The Horse Week Film Contest allows you, professional or amateur videographer, to submit equine related videos for a chance to win cash prizes. Winners will also have their videos featured as part of Horse Week content.

“This is a special opportunity for both amateur and professional videographers and editors to showcase their work that highlights the amazing stories found throughout the equine industry,” says Equine Network Video Project Manager Mariah Hammerschmidt.

Submit your video entries in one of two categories. The Long-Form category will feature videos 10 to 45 minutes in length. The Short-Form category will include videos between 5 and 10 minutes. Cash prizes for the Long-Form category are $4000 for first place and $2000 for the runner up. Short-Form category winner will receive $2000, runner up receives $1,000. Multiple winners may be chosen, and you can enter as many videos as you like! Entries accepted through Friday, August 20. Click here to submit your entry.

