Equine Disease Communication Center Launches Online Equine Coronavirus and COVID-19 Resources

LEXINGTON, Ky.- The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for many horse owners. To have a central source for accurate information, The Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) published a Coronavirus resource page on its website featuring items to help horse owners navigate this disease pandemic.

The EDCC’s Coronavirus page features fact sheets to help owners explain the differences between equine coronavirus (ECoV) and COVID-19 as well as needed tools to stay up to date on the latest information. Users will be able to download and print off fact sheets and educational materials that can be posted in barns and facilities.

“While information about the COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly changing, the EDCC is receiving questions and concerns from owners about the safety of their horses,” said Dr. Nathaniel White, Director of the EDCC. “In order to help mitigate and protect horses from the spread of disease and help keep owners and horses safe, we created this resource center that will be updated as necessary to reflect the current information.”

The EDCC encourages horse owners to visit the COVID-19 resource page at http://equinediseasecc.org/ coronavirus-resources for more information. The page will be updated as needed.

About the Equine Disease Communication Center

The Equine Disease Communication Center, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., is a horse industry initiative developed to protect horses and the horse industry from the threat of infectious diseases in North America. Support for the EDCC comes entirely from sponsor donations which are tax deductible. To learn more about the EDCC, visit http://www. equinediseasecc.org/