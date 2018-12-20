Kaeco Group Announces New Patented Equi-Mast® 3X Gel Concentrate

3 Grams of Mastic Gum in Each 10 ml Dose

Equi-Mast® 3X Gel Concentrate is an equine digestive aid to assist in maintaining a healthy equine gastrointestinal system and as an aid to support the control of stomach ulcers.

• Ideal for race and performance horses and foals

• DOES NOT TEST

• Horses with gastric ulcers can look completely healthy

• Clinical signs can be more subtle, such as:

• Poor appetite

• Dullness

• Attitude changes

• Decreased performance

• Reluctance to train

• Poor body condition

• Poor hair coat

• Weight loss

• Excessive time spent lying down

• Low grade colic

• Grinding of teeth and drooling

• Loose feces

Most foals with gastric ulcers do not exhibit clinical signs. Clinical signs become apparent when the ulceration is widespread or severe. Although it is most commonly recognized in older weanling foals, gastric ulceration has also been reported in neonatal foals as young as 24h. (Lewis, S. Gastric ulceration in an equine neonate. Can Vet J. 2003; 44:420-1

Dosage:

Adult Horses: One 10 ml dose per day for three days prior to trailering, competition, training or other stress conditions.

Foals: One 5 ml dose per day for six days after birth, during weaning and stress conditions.

