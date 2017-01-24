NW Horse Source

Enter to Win 2 Gold Section Tickets to Vancouver, BC Odysseo by Cavalia!

Enter today by signing up for our E-Newsletter for one of 3 chances to win two (2) tickets to Odysseo by Cavalia Vancouver, BC Tour in the Gold section! – Each set of 2 is valued at $320!

Valid for any evening performance after February 5th (currently performances run thru Feb 26th).

Just sign up for our E-Newsletter and you’ll be entered for a chance to win. AND as long as you are active on our email subscriber list you will automatically be entered in all future drawings and contests!

Hurry! This is a shorter than usual contest. Drawing ends midnight Thursday February 2nd 2017.

To learn more about this tour, the show and an exclusive offer, CLICK HERE.

Interested in having your product featured by sponsoring a drawing? Check out our “Sponsor our Monthly Subscriber Drawing” page for more info.

By entering our drawings, contests and giveaways, you certify you have read and agree to all terms, conditions, rules and regulations.

*PLEASE NOTE – Winners will be chosen and contacted via email once on Friday February 3rd. If winner(s) do not reply by midnight on Monday February 6th, alternate winner(s) will be chosen. We will continue to chose an alternate winner every 3 days until either we receive a reply or time runs out to use the tickets. This timeline to contact and receive a reply from the winner differs from our normal “Winner Selection” detailed on our Terms, Conditions, Rules and Regulations page. This is due to the short timeline of this contest and urgency to get prize to the winner in time for them to use their tickets.