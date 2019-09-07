NW Horse Source

Enter 2019 NWHS “Then & Now” Senior Horse Essay Contest!
Enter The Northwest Horse Source Senior Horse Essay Contest!
Share the “Then and Now” Story and Photos of Your Senior Horse for a Chance to Win a One-of-a-kind Commissioned Painting of Your Horse by Artist Kim McElroy, valued at $1,000!!
Do you have a special senior horse in your life?
Submit two photos — “Then and Now” for this year’s contest. We want to see photos that show your horse in his previous career and photos of him/her now. Include a short description of no more than 500 words that explains the story of your senior horse’s life and career. (See Guidelines below)
ENTRY DEADLINE: OCTOBER 15, 2019
WINNERS WILL BE NOTIFIED BY NOVEMBER 15, 2019
GUIDELINES…
- Horse must be 20 years or older
- Essays must be 400 to 500 words in length
- Submission must include only 2 photos of your horse (digital or hard-copy)
1) THEN: One photo in his/her first “job”
2) NOW: One photo in his/her current role (this can include retirement)
- Digital photos must be high-resolution .jpg or TIF images at least 300 dots per inch (dpi) at 3 x 5 inches
- Hard-copy mailed photos* should be 4 x 6 inch or larger, printed on quality photo paper. (No plain paper prints.)
- Essay text may be typed in the body of an email or attached as .doc, .docx or .rtf file; other file types will not be considered
- Include your name, postal address, email address (if available) and phone number
- Please include your age
* MAILED MATERIALS WILL NOT BE RETURNED; SEND ONLY COPIES
SUBMITTING YOUR ENTRY…
Email: editor@nwhorsesource.com with the subject: “Senior Horse Essay”
OR
Mail to:
The Northwest Horse Source
Senior Horse Essay Contest
PO Box 717 • Blaine, WA 98231
Please note that time does not allow us to acknowledge receipt of entries, whether by email or postal mail.
WINNING ENTRY RECEIVES…
- Original commissioned 16″ x 20” head portrait** of your horse by renowned equine artist Kim McElroy ($1,000 Value!! www.SpiritOfHorse.com)
- Featured publication in our Dec. 2019 issue
** Kim has also offered the option for the winner to pay to upgrade to a more involved portrait if desired!
