Contests/Drawings/Giveaways

NW Horse Source

Enter 2019 NWHS “Then & Now” Senior Horse Essay Contest!

 

Enter 2019 NWHS "Then & Now" Senior Horse Essay Contest

 

Enter The Northwest Horse Source Senior Horse Essay Contest!

Share the “Then and Now” Story and Photos of Your Senior Horse for a Chance to Win a One-of-a-kind Commissioned Painting of Your Horse by Artist Kim McElroy, valued at $1,000!!

 

Do you have a special senior horse in your life?
Submit two photos — “Then and Now” for this year’s contest. We want to see photos that show your horse in his previous career and photos of him/her now. Include a short description of no more than 500 words that explains the story of your senior horse’s life and career. (See Guidelines below)

 

ENTRY DEADLINE: OCTOBER 15, 2019
WINNERS WILL BE NOTIFIED BY NOVEMBER 15, 2019

 

GUIDELINES…

  • Horse must be 20 years or older
  • Essays must be 400 to 500 words in length
  • Submission must include only 2 photos of your horse (digital or hard-copy)

1) THEN: One photo in his/her first “job”
2) NOW: One photo in his/her current role (this can include retirement)

  • Digital photos must be high-resolution .jpg or TIF images at least 300 dots per inch (dpi) at 3 x 5 inches
  • Hard-copy mailed photos* should be 4 x 6 inch or larger, printed on quality photo paper. (No plain paper prints.)
  • Essay text may be typed in the body of an email or attached as .doc, .docx or .rtf file; other file types will not be considered
  • Include your name, postal address, email address (if available) and phone number
  • Please include your age

* MAILED MATERIALS WILL NOT BE RETURNED; SEND ONLY COPIES

 

SUBMITTING YOUR ENTRY…

Email: editor@nwhorsesource.com with the subject: “Senior Horse Essay”
OR
Mail to:
The Northwest Horse Source
Senior Horse Essay Contest
PO Box 717 • Blaine, WA 98231
Please note that time does not allow us to acknowledge receipt of entries, whether by email or postal mail.

Enter 2019 NWHS "Then & Now" Senior Horse Essay Contest

 

WINNING ENTRY RECEIVES…

  • Featured publication in our Dec. 2019 issue

** Kim has also offered the option for the winner to pay to upgrade to a more involved portrait if desired!

Related Items
Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Contests/Drawings/Giveaways
NW Horse Source

Related Items

More in Contests/Drawings/Giveaways