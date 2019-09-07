NW Horse Source

Enter 2019 NWHS “Then & Now” Senior Horse Essay Contest!

Enter The Northwest Horse Source Senior Horse Essay Contest!

Share the “Then and Now” Story and Photos of Your Senior Horse for a Chance to Win a One-of-a-kind Commissioned Painting of Your Horse by Artist Kim McElroy , valued at $1,000!!

Do you have a special senior horse in your life?

Submit two photos — “Then and Now” for this year’s contest. We want to see photos that show your horse in his previous career and photos of him/her now. Include a short description of no more than 500 words that explains the story of your senior horse’s life and career. (See Guidelines below)

ENTRY DEADLINE: OCTOBER 15, 2019

WINNERS WILL BE NOTIFIED BY NOVEMBER 15, 2019

GUIDELINES…

Horse must be 20 years or older

Essays must be 400 to 500 words in length

Submission must include only 2 photos of your horse (digital or hard-copy)

1) THEN: One photo in his/her first “job”

2) NOW: One photo in his/her current role (this can include retirement)

Digital photos must be high-resolution .jpg or TIF images at least 300 dots per inch (dpi) at 3 x 5 inches

Hard-copy mailed photos * should be 4 x 6 inch or larger, printed on quality photo paper. (No plain paper prints.)

should be 4 x 6 inch or larger, printed on quality photo paper. (No plain paper prints.) Essay text may be typed in the body of an email or attached as .doc, .docx or .rtf file; other file types will not be considered

Include your name, postal address, email address (if available) and phone number

Please include your age

* MAILED MATERIALS WILL NOT BE RETURNED; SEND ONLY COPIES

SUBMITTING YOUR ENTRY…

Email: editor@nwhorsesource.com with the subject: “Senior Horse Essay”

OR

Mail to:

The Northwest Horse Source

Senior Horse Essay Contest

PO Box 717 • Blaine, WA 98231

Please note that time does not allow us to acknowledge receipt of entries, whether by email or postal mail.

WINNING ENTRY RECEIVES…

Original commissioned 16″ x 20” head portrait ** of your horse by renowned equine artist Kim McElroy ($1,000 Value!! www.SpiritOfHorse.com)

Featured publication in our Dec. 2019 issue

** Kim has also offered the option for the winner to pay to upgrade to a more involved portrait if desired!