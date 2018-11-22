Emergency Funds Needed to Help Equine Victims of California Fires

LEXINGTON, KY – Nov. 15, 2018 – Recent low humidity, dry conditions and warm fast-moving winds have created ideal conditions for blazes to spread across California. Tens of thousands of acres are burning and images are emerging of horses being evacuated, roaming free or fleeing approaching fires. The situation is devastating.

Stories of courageous rescue volunteers and make-shift shelters are unfolding throughout ravaged California communities – all focused on helping abandoned and displaced equines. The rescue efforts are complicated. Often, animals caught in fires flee or hide, especially when injured.

DONATE NOW

California’s equines need your help now, and they will need your help in the weeks to come as they are reunited with owners or relocated to new homes. Feed, medical supplies and veterinary care are necessary to help manage this critical situation.

“Every time there’s an emergency affecting horses, the equestrian community rallies together,” said Emily Dulin, executive director of Brooke USA. “It’s complicated and challenging, but I am always impressed with how this community jumps in and helps. These generous people move heaven and earth to make sure horses are safe.”

Brooke USA is committed to helping. You can make a difference! Donate to our California Equine Emergency Fund and stay tuned for more information. Funds raised will be donated to organizations directly helping relief and recovery efforts.

Brooke USA’s mission is to significantly improve the welfare of horses, donkeys and mules and the people they serve throughout Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need. Through the programs funded, Brooke USA helps equine owners, service providers and governments in the developing world to implement scientifically proven, practical, sustainable and culturally relevant solutions to enormous animal welfare challenges.

Brooke USA raises funds to support a wide variety of programs for working horses, donkeys and mules to help them become (and remain) healthy and happy, now and in the long-term. The programs also benefit families who depend on working equines to help them earn a living. Most of the programs funded by Brooke USA are directed by Brooke, the world’s largest international equine charity: the leading experts on working equines around the globe. Through a world-wide staff of approximately 1,000 (primarily nationals), Brooke currently operates in 11 countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, and Brooke USA supports many of those programs in addition to others.