Emerald Downs Wrap-Sunday, April 16

KELLER’S GOLD SCORES BY HALF-LENGTH IN $20,500 FEATURE RACE

 

AUBURN, Wash. (April 16, 2017) – Keller’s Gold held off Moneydontspenitself and scored a giant upset Sunday in the $20,500 allowance feature for 3-year-olds at Emerald Downs.

So Lucky, track and state champion 2-year-old of 2016 weakened slightly in the stretch and finished third in his season debut.

Moneydontspenitself

Keller’s Gold (No. 4) holds off Moneydontspenitself (No. 5). Image Courtesy Emerald Downs.

Ridden by apprentice David Martin at 118 lbs., Keller’s Gold ran 5 ½ furlongs in 1:04.47 and paid $38.20, $13.80 and $6.40. David Martinez is the trainer for owners Swag Stables & 20/10 Stables.

A Washington-bred gelding by Liberty Gold-Glory Hallelujah, Keller’s Gold was stakes placed last year at Emerald Downs and one of the top juveniles last fall at Portland Meadows. His career record is 5-4-0 in nine starts with earnings of $57,124, including $11,275 for Sunday’s victory.

Moneydontspenitself overcame a poor beginning to nearly get the victory. Victorious in his only start as a 2-year-old, Moneydontspenitself moved up to challenge Keller’s Gold through the stretch but was out finished in the final yards and settled for second. Ridden by Javier Matias, the runner-up paid $6.60 and $5.40.

So Lucky, ridden by Rocco Bowen, broke like a rocket from the No. 2 post, led through a quarter-mile in :21.94, and was challenged by Keller’s Gold and Moneydontspenitself as the three leaders raced through a half-mile in :45.91.

From there it was a battle between Keller’s Gold and Moneydontspenitself, as they raced head and head to the wire, Keller’s Gold prevailing by a half-length while So Lucky gave way gradually inside.

Winner of three stakes and $103,835 as a 2-year-old, So Lucky was unbeaten in four previous one-turn races. His overall mark is 4-1-1 in six starts overall with earnings of $106,910.

 

GRAND PALAIS PREVAILS IN BLANKET FINISH

In the $18,500 allowance/optional claiming co-feature for 3-year-olds and up, Grand Palais gamely held off a wall of challengers for a nose victory in 1:03.30 for 5 ½ furlongs.

Ridden by Juan Gutierrez for owners John and Janene Maryanski and trainer Blaine Wright, Grand Palais paid $10.

Togrammashousewego flew late to finish second and Canadian shipper Silvertown was a head back in third. In a rarity, the top three finishers are all grays.

A 5-year-old Florida-bred by Grand Slam, Grand Palais is 3-3-2 in 11 starts with earnings of $47,545.

NOTES: 93-year-old Don Munger picked up his first two wins of 2017 as 3-year-old filly Rifle Grenade ($12.20) rallied to victory in Sunday’s fourth race and 6-year-old horse Pakokohe ($29) prevailed in race eight. . .Eliska Kubinova rode both of Munger’s winners and added a third victory aboard Rallying Market ($5.20) in race six. . Trainer Vince Gibson also had two wins Sunday: Rallying Market and Wine At Nine ($6.80) in race two. . .Owners Two Putts For the Win (Dean Mazzuca, Paul Jaramillo and partners) extended their win streak to three straight days with Wine At Nine’s victory. . . .Through four days of racing, Rocco Bowen leads Kubinova and Javier Matias 6-4 in the jockeys’ standings. . .Charles EssexFrank Lucarelli and Blaine Wright are tied atop the trainers’ standings with three wins apiece. . .Sunday’s $0.50 Pick 5 paid $5,208… Live racing resumes Friday with first post 6:30 p.m. and features a $4,865 carryover in the $0.50 Pick 7. . . The Pick 5 and Pick 7 both have a reduced 15 percent takeout this season.

