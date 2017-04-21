Emerald Downs Wrap-Sunday, April 16

KELLER’S GOLD SCORES BY HALF-LENGTH IN $20,500 FEATURE RACE

AUBURN, Wash. (April 16, 2017) – Keller’s Gold held off Moneydontspenitself and scored a giant upset Sunday in the $20,500 allowance feature for 3-year-olds at Emerald Downs.

So Lucky, track and state champion 2-year-old of 2016 weakened slightly in the stretch and finished third in his season debut.

Ridden by apprentice David Martin at 118 lbs., Keller’s Gold ran 5 ½ furlongs in 1:04.47 and paid $38.20, $13.80 and $6.40. David Martinez is the trainer for owners Swag Stables & 20/10 Stables.

A Washington-bred gelding by Liberty Gold-Glory Hallelujah, Keller’s Gold was stakes placed last year at Emerald Downs and one of the top juveniles last fall at Portland Meadows. His career record is 5-4-0 in nine starts with earnings of $57,124, including $11,275 for Sunday’s victory.

Moneydontspenitself overcame a poor beginning to nearly get the victory. Victorious in his only start as a 2-year-old, Moneydontspenitself moved up to challenge Keller’s Gold through the stretch but was out finished in the final yards and settled for second. Ridden by Javier Matias, the runner-up paid $6.60 and $5.40.

So Lucky, ridden by Rocco Bowen, broke like a rocket from the No. 2 post, led through a quarter-mile in :21.94, and was challenged by Keller’s Gold and Moneydontspenitself as the three leaders raced through a half-mile in :45.91.

From there it was a battle between Keller’s Gold and Moneydontspenitself, as they raced head and head to the wire, Keller’s Gold prevailing by a half-length while So Lucky gave way gradually inside.

Winner of three stakes and $103,835 as a 2-year-old, So Lucky was unbeaten in four previous one-turn races. His overall mark is 4-1-1 in six starts overall with earnings of $106,910.

GRAND PALAIS PREVAILS IN BLANKET FINISH

In the $18,500 allowance/optional claiming co-feature for 3-year-olds and up, Grand Palais gamely held off a wall of challengers for a nose victory in 1:03.30 for 5 ½ furlongs.

Ridden by Juan Gutierrez for owners John and Janene Maryanski and trainer Blaine Wright, Grand Palais paid $10.

Togrammashousewego flew late to finish second and Canadian shipper Silvertown was a head back in third. In a rarity, the top three finishers are all grays.

A 5-year-old Florida-bred by Grand Slam, Grand Palais is 3-3-2 in 11 starts with earnings of $47,545.

NOTES: 93-year-old Don Munger picked up his first two wins of 2017 as 3-year-old filly Rifle Grenade ($12.20) rallied to victory in Sunday’s fourth race and 6-year-old horse Pakokohe ($29) prevailed in race eight. . .Eliska Kubinova rode both of Munger’s winners and added a third victory aboard Rallying Market ($5.20) in race six. . Trainer Vince Gibson also had two wins Sunday: Rallying Market and Wine At Nine ($6.80) in race two. . .Owners Two Putts For the Win (Dean Mazzuca, Paul Jaramillo and partners) extended their win streak to three straight days with Wine At Nine’s victory. . . .Through four days of racing, Rocco Bowen leads Kubinova and Javier Matias 6-4 in the jockeys’ standings. . .Charles Essex, Frank Lucarelli and Blaine Wright are tied atop the trainers’ standings with three wins apiece. . .Sunday’s $0.50 Pick 5 paid $5,208… Live racing resumes Friday with first post 6:30 p.m. and features a $4,865 carryover in the $0.50 Pick 7. . . The Pick 5 and Pick 7 both have a reduced 15 percent takeout this season.