Emerald Downs Wrap-Saturday, April 29

GETTING JOELLENNED COAST TO COAST IN FEATURE

AUBURN, Wash. (April 29, 2017) – Getting Joellenned shook off Lovethisbar and drew clear for a three-length triumph in the $18,500 Muckleshoot Casino Purse for 3-year-old fillies Saturday at Emerald Downs.

Ridden by Juan Gutierrez at 119 lbs, Getting Joellenned zipped 5 ½ furlongs in 1:03.08 and paid $7.40, $4.20 and $2.40. Tom Wenzel is the trainer for owners Dr. George and Jane Todaro of Seattle.

Runner-up to Emerald Downs’ champion Blazinbeauty in the 2016 Barbara Shinpoch Stakes, Getting Joellenned improved to 2-1-1 in six lifetime starts with earnings of $34,913. The Kentucky-bred daughter of Trappe Shot earned $10,175 for Saturday’s triumph.

Getting Joellenned held a short lead while setting fractions of :21.76 and :44.52, burst 2 ½ lengths clear into the stretch and held sway to the wire.

Myladysabitshady, with Javier Matias riding at 120 lbs, bid three deep on the turn and chased the winner home in a strong 2017 debut. The runner-up paid $7 and $3.20.

Paddy’s Secret, the 4-to-5 betting favorite, broke poorly and fell far back early before unleashing a late bid to edge Lofty Cause for third. Ridden by apprentice Kevin Orozco, Paddy’s Secret paid $2.10.

Lofty Cause, Afleet Hope and Lovethisbar completed the order of finish.

NOTES: Apprentice Kevin Orozco recorded his second consecutive two-win day and took over sole possession of second place with nine wins, three back of defending champion Rocco Bowen. . . At Golden Gate Fields, Alert Bay ($3.40) defended his title in the $100,000 San Francisco Mile (G3) with a 1 ½-length victory over G.G. Ryder, running one mile on turf in 1:35.12 and earning $55,000 to boost his career total to $1,223,555. Blaine Wright trains Alert Bay for owner Peter Redekop of Vancouver, B.C. Stryker Phd finished fifth of six in the San Francisco Mile. . . Also Saturday at Golden Gate, Washington-bred Percy’s Bluff ($5.20) won his eighth straight race for owner/trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, holding off odds-on Broken Up in 1:42.71 for 1 1/16 miles on Tapeta. A 5-year-old Raise the Bluff gelding, Percy’s Bluff is 14-for-32 lifetime with earnings of $158,858. . .Wright also won with his only starter at Emerald Downs (Parkers Delight) and tops the EmD trainers’ standings with an 8-for-15 mark. . .Owner John Parker and trainer Candi Tollett enjoyed a big day at Emerald Downs with photo finish wins by Atypique ($11.60) and Marquee Marini ($7.20) in races four and five. . .Live action continues Sunday with a nine-race card at 2:05 p.m.