Emerald Downs Wrap-Saturday, April 15

ALWAYS ENUFF DELIVERS EYE CATCHING DEBUT

AUBURN, Wash. (April 15, 2017) – Always Enuff ran like a filly with a big future Saturday at Emerald Downs.

In one of the sharpest performances of the three-day-old meeting, Always Enuff debuted with an eye-catching 10-length victory in the $18,500 maiden special weight event for 3-year-old fillies.

Ridden by Eswan Flores for trainer Tm McCanna and owner Ten Broeck Farm, the daughter of Tiz Wonderful-Witchy Meeting ran 5 ½ furlongs in 1:04.25 and paid $9.60 to win.

Bred in Washington by Patricia Murphy and Rick and Debbie Pabst, Always Enuff sold for $77,000 at the 2015 Washington Summer Yearling & Mixed Sale, which was the second highest of 78 horses sold.

Breaking from the outside of a seven-horse field, Always Enuff showed good speed to lead through fractions of :22.62 and :46.05, shook off Gotham’s Ballerina into the lane and drew off steadily to win by double digits. Grace Bay, the 7-to-5 betting favorite, finished second and Racy Rascal finished third.

Racy Rascal, incidentally, was the $80,000 sales topper at the 2015 Washington Summer Yearling & Mixed Sale.

NOTES: Jockey Rocco Bowen, trainer Charles Essex and owner Dr. Dean Essex swept Saturday’s early double with victories by Zoombadaboom ($8) and first-time starter Gazing ($8.40). . .Gazing, a Harbor the Gold filly co-owned by Essex and Michael Pattison, debuted with a 2 ½-length victory in :59.08 for five furlongs and was claimed for $15,000 by owner Bill Sandeman and trainer Terry Gillihan. . . Bowen tops the standings with five wins—two Saturday and three last Sunday. . .For Tim McCanna, Always Enuff’s victory was his first of the season and track record 921st at Emerald Downs. . .Frank Lucarelli ranks No. 2 with 876 EmD wins including a victory by Hunters Vow ($4.60) in Saturday’s sixth race. . .Seattle native Natasha Coddington notched her first win of the season aboard Miss Nikki J ($7.60) in race five for owner/trainer Jaqueline Smith. Coddington rode 15 winners here in 2015 but spent last summer riding at Canterbury Park. . .Trainer Jack Steiner, brother of jockey Joe Steiner, enjoyed a big day at Golden Gate Fields with back-to-back winners including a one-two finish by Omdurman and Outthink’em in race three. . .Live racing continues Sunday with a 10-race card at 2 p.m.