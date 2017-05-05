Emerald Downs Wrap-Friday, May 5

OLDTIMERS VISION PREVAILS IN FRIDAY FEATURE

AUBURN, Wash. (May 5, 2017) – Oldtimers Vision out finished co-favorites Delineator Express and Perfect Night and scored a half-length victory Friday in the $11,200 Muckleshoot Casino Purse for 3-year-olds and up at Emerald Downs.

Ridden by Eswan Flores for owner/trainer Neil Knapp, Oldtimers Vision covered six furlongs in 1:09.90 and paid $11.80, $6.40 and $3.80.

The winner, a 6-year-old Pollard’s Vision gelding, raced inside as Ready Set Jet and Carl Command vied through fractions of :21.96 and :44.46, before rallying between the leaders past mid-stretch for the victory.

Oldtimers Vision has seven career wins, all at Emerald Downs, with earnings of $87,765.

Delineator Express, ridden by Rocco Bowen, finished strongly for second place and paid $4.40 and $2.80, while Perfect Night finished third, Jennifer Whitaker riding, and paid $3 to show.

Ready Set Jet faded slightly to finish fourth and was followed by Commander Lute, Doctor Bruce S., Carl Command and Roman Boos. All for Me, the 5-2 morning line favorite, was scratched earlier in the day.

NOTES: In what is likely an Emerald Downs’ single-day record, trainer Vann Belvoir claimed five horses here Friday—Ravizzone, Luck Out, Hunters Vow third-race winner One More Orman ($2.80) and seventh race winner Dakotas New Wheels ($14.20). . .Flores and Knapp have been an effective combination at Emerald Downs, clicking for eight wins in 31 starts last season. . .Under a perfectly timed ride by apprentice Kevin Orozco, Hunters Vow ($9.20) tagged Endangered in the final stride to win race five and become the meet’s first two-time winner. A 4-year-old Florida-bred gelding by Broken Vow, Hunters Vow raced for Will Win Stable and trainer Debbie Van Horne. . .Orozco had two more wins Friday and is only two back of Rocco Bowen in the standings. Orozco has 12 wins overall and at least one win on seven straight cards. . .Trainer Joaquin Madrigal notched his first career victory as Top Kitty Cat ($4.80) led gate-to-wire in race four under Juan Gutierrez. Madrigal is a long-time assistant trainer including a stint with the late Washington Hall of Famer Bud Klokstad. . .Jennifer Whitaker rode her first winner of the meet, guiding Formal Joker ($7.60) to a come-from-behind victory for owner/trainer Howard Belvoir in Friday’s second race. Whitaker has 461 career wins at Emerald Downs, good for No. 8 all-time. . .Owner Darrin Paul, whose Blazinbeauty makes her season debut Sunday in the $50,000 Seattle Stakes, began the week on a good note as Pebble Beach ($3.40) rallied to win the Friday opener. . .Live racing continues Saturday with first post 2:10 p.m. The 143rd Kentucky Derby will be simulcast between the third and fourth races with post time 3:46 p.m.