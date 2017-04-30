News

Emerald Downs News & Notes-Sunday, April 30

BLUE LAW PREVAILS FOR RED HOT JOHN PARKER

Blue Law. Image Courtesy of Emerald Downs

 

AUBURN, Wash. (April 30, 2017) –Blue Law collared Rallying Market in the final furlong and drew off for a 1 ¾-length victory Sunday in the $11,300 Muckleshoot Casino Purse for 3-year-olds and up at Emerald Downs.

With leading rider Rocco Bowen aboard, Blue Law covered six furlongs in 1:08.34 and paid $9.80, $3 and $2.40. Candi Tollett and owner John Parker—who also combined for a pair of wins Saturday—are the winning trainer and owner.

A 5-year-old Kentucky-bred gelding by Dunkirk, Blue Law was claimed four races back for $12,500 at Santa Anita, and finished a close second in his local debut two weeks ago.

Blue Law has a lifetime mark of 2-3-3 in 20 starts with earnings of $67,105.

Rallying Market, the 6-to-5 betting favorite ridden by Juan Gutierrez, kicked clear into the lane but yielded to the winner past mid-stretch and finished second. Rallying Market paid $3 and $2.40.

Pakokohe, who defeated Blue Law on April 16, finished third and paid $3.60 to show. Only the High Road, Lord Walton and No Talking rounded out the order of finish.

Regalstone was a late scratch.

NOTES: Leonel Camacho-Flores and Rocco Bowen rode two winners each on the nine-race card. . .Through 10 days of racing Bowen owns a 14-10 lead over apprentice Kevin Orozco, with Eswan Flores third with nine wins. . .Orozco has wins on five straight cards. . .Red-hot Two Putts for the Win (Dino Mazzuca and partners) notched their fifth win of the meet as Little Joker ($7.40) prevailed in race two. . . Arturo Arboleda is on a first race roll. The 93-year-old trainer won Saturday’s first race with Cozzabi and the Sunday opener with Cat N Bird ($5.40). . .Veteran owner/trainer David Ratko collected his first win of the meet as National Wonder ($7) edged Another Winter in race six. . .Old pro Southern Solution ($10.40) notched his 12th career victory in Sunday’s seventh race. The 7-year-old Washington-bred gelding is 12-for-41 lifetime. . . Roy Lumm, trainer of Southern Solution, also took the nightcap with Jazz Queen ($8.40). . .Dori Monson of KIRO 97.3 selected Hard Slider ($11) when interviewed by Joe Withee in the paddock prior to Sunday’s fifth race. . .Live racing resumes Friday with first post 6:30 p.m.

