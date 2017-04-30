Emerald Downs News & Notes-Sunday, April 30

BLUE LAW PREVAILS FOR RED HOT JOHN PARKER

AUBURN, Wash. (April 30, 2017) –Blue Law collared Rallying Market in the final furlong and drew off for a 1 ¾-length victory Sunday in the $11,300 Muckleshoot Casino Purse for 3-year-olds and up at Emerald Downs.

With leading rider Rocco Bowen aboard, Blue Law covered six furlongs in 1:08.34 and paid $9.80, $3 and $2.40. Candi Tollett and owner John Parker—who also combined for a pair of wins Saturday—are the winning trainer and owner.

A 5-year-old Kentucky-bred gelding by Dunkirk, Blue Law was claimed four races back for $12,500 at Santa Anita, and finished a close second in his local debut two weeks ago.

Blue Law has a lifetime mark of 2-3-3 in 20 starts with earnings of $67,105.

Rallying Market, the 6-to-5 betting favorite ridden by Juan Gutierrez, kicked clear into the lane but yielded to the winner past mid-stretch and finished second. Rallying Market paid $3 and $2.40.

Pakokohe, who defeated Blue Law on April 16, finished third and paid $3.60 to show. Only the High Road, Lord Walton and No Talking rounded out the order of finish.

Regalstone was a late scratch.

NOTES: Leonel Camacho-Flores and Rocco Bowen rode two winners each on the nine-race card. . .Through 10 days of racing Bowen owns a 14-10 lead over apprentice Kevin Orozco, with Eswan Flores third with nine wins. . .Orozco has wins on five straight cards. . .Red-hot Two Putts for the Win (Dino Mazzuca and partners) notched their fifth win of the meet as Little Joker ($7.40) prevailed in race two. . . Arturo Arboleda is on a first race roll. The 93-year-old trainer won Saturday’s first race with Cozzabi and the Sunday opener with Cat N Bird ($5.40). . .Veteran owner/trainer David Ratko collected his first win of the meet as National Wonder ($7) edged Another Winter in race six. . .Old pro Southern Solution ($10.40) notched his 12th career victory in Sunday’s seventh race. The 7-year-old Washington-bred gelding is 12-for-41 lifetime. . . Roy Lumm, trainer of Southern Solution, also took the nightcap with Jazz Queen ($8.40). . .Dori Monson of KIRO 97.3 selected Hard Slider ($11) when interviewed by Joe Withee in the paddock prior to Sunday’s fifth race. . .Live racing resumes Friday with first post 6:30 p.m.