Indian Relay Returns to Emerald Downs

Muckleshoot Gold Cup June 9-11

New Bonus Announced with Canterbury Park

Auburn, WA – The thrills and excitement of Indian Relay Racing return to Emerald Downs Racetrack & Casino Friday, June 9 through Sunday June 11, 2017. Many of the best relay teams in the country have entered the three-day Muckleshoot Gold Cup with $50,000 in purses and more than $15,000 in travel and other payouts.

Tribes from Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, Oregon and Washington will be represented. Indian Relay is the Nation’s oldest sport with a history that goes back 500 years by many accounts. Teams will race twice around the Emerald Downs one-mile track and exchange horses every half-mile. Each team’s rider must leap from one galloping horse to another in their assigned exchange box while other team members assist in handling the horses.

The Muckleshoot Tribe will host the event as the owners and operators of Emerald Downs and the Muckleshoot Casino is sponsoring the competition. There will be three relay races each day along with the regular full card of live thoroughbred races.

New for this year is a bonus offered from Emerald Downs and Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota. If the winning team at Emerald Downs also wins the Indian Relay event at Canterbury Park they will receive a $10,000 bonus! Any team finishing in the top three in both locations will receive a $2,500 bonus. The Canterbury Park relay races, hosted by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, owners and operators of Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, will be held August 24 through August 26, 2017.

Emerald Downs Vice President Jack Hodge is looking forward to hosting the teams “We had a great event last year and we have a great lineup of teams again this year. The fans here look forward to Relay weekend!”

Admission is just $7 for adults, and ages 17 and under are free. Box seats can be purchased in advance by calling 253-288-7711. More information is available at www.emeralddowns.com. Emerald Downs, located in Auburn, WA, is the premier Thoroughbred racetrack in the Northwest. The 2017 season continues through September 17.