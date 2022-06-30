Eliana Hummell – Interested in a Professional Career with Horses

What is your name, and how long have you been involved with horses?

I’m Eliana Hummell, and I’ve been involved with horses for three years.

Do you have an instructor or trainer?

No

What’s the hardest part about owning or caring for horses?

Waking up early to feed them!

What kind of riding do you do? (What’s your discipline?) Do you have more than one?

I do both Western and English. I’m on the Blazing Saddles Drill Team. I also like to jump.

Tell us about your horse: Breed? Age? How long have you owned him or her?

My horse’s name is Miracle. She is a 5-year-old, 14.1 hand Quarter horse/Arabian mare. I’ve owned her since May of 2021.

What are your horse riding and training goals?

I’d like to start my own business and give lessons one day.

Any accomplishments you’re especially proud of such as a training or riding achievement, conquering fear, starting a colt, or achievements in the show ring?

When I got my horse, every time I tried to canter, she tried to buck. I’ve taught her not to do that anymore.

What are some obstacles/challenges you’ve had to overcome with your horse training or riding?

Miracle went through a period of not wanting to load in the trailer. She’s slowly overcoming this, but it was and still can be a challenge.

Name one or two of your heroes in the horse world—people you admire and respect. Why did you choose this person?

I’d say Amber Marshall, from the show Heartland. I love how she is like a horse whisperer and can read horses. I know this is a show, but I want to be like that!

What is your dream career? Do you see horses in your adult life?

I want to compete in the hunters and jumpers. When I grow up, I want to run a horse boarding facility.

