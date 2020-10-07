Easy, Safe and Effective Parasite Control with Farnam® FenCare™ Dewormer

Every horse has parasites to some degree, and sometimes they are no big deal. But when parasites become a concern it’s time to look for a targeted deworming product that’s proven to control your horse’s specific problem parasites.

Farnam® is pleased to introduce FenCare™ Safe-Guard® (fenbendazole) 1.96% Type B medicated feed in easy-to-feed, pre-measured packets. Each single-dose FenCare™ deworming packet contains a full effective dose of fenbendazole that treats horses up to 1,250 pounds and helps control common equine parasites. FenCare™ dewormer has an apple flavor horses love and should be mixed into your horse’s regular ration for easy feeding. The pelleted formula is perfect for horses who get spooked at the sight of a syringe.

The active ingredient in FenCare dewormer is fenbendazole, which is proven effective in controlling four key horse parasites: small and large strongyles, pinworms, and ascarids. The presence and levels of these parasites can be identified by your veterinarian through a fecal sample, making it easy to know when and how to use FenCare dewormer as a targeted treatment.

In addition to being effective against common parasites, FenCare dewormer is proven safe for horses including pregnant mares and stallions. The gentle mode of action of fenbendazole slowly starves the parasite with no harm to the horse, making it a smart choice for safe, effective parasite control. Learn more at www.farnam.com.

