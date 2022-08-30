Draft Horse Classic – Sept 15-18, 2022

Draft Horse Classic
Photo Credit: Kial James kialjames.com

The Draft Horse Classic is the premier draft horse show on the west coast and offers six different performances featuring draft horses and exhibitors from across the United States and Canada.

Each year, more than 15,000 fans gather at “California’s most beautiful Fairgrounds” to enjoy the Classic, which showcases a variety of horses, exhibitors, and hitches, and features everything from farm wagons and carriages, to driving competitions and log skidding. This year’s Classic is September 15 – 18.

Also taking place on the grounds during the Classic is the Harvest Fair, which features musical entertainment, community exhibits, vendors selling a variety of goods, a horseshoeing competition, delicious food, and Art at the Classic.

Evening and Late Afternoon Performances:
Reserved seating: $23; General admission: $20

Morning Performances:
Reserved seating: $19; General admission: $16

Children’s Tickets (12 & under):
Reserved seating: $17; General admission: $14

Season Pass:
$85

Parking: $6 (daily); $15 (event parking pass)

More Info: nevadacountyfair.com/draft-horse-classic

