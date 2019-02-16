Distance Trail Riding Convention Open to All

An NATRC team tradition

Beatrice, Nebraska, USA – February 12, 2019 – The North American Trail Ride Conference (NATRC™) and the American Endurance Ride Conference (AERC) are again combining their annual conventions in Reno, Nevada, on March 7-9, 2019. It is open to anyone interested in distance riding or in meeting likeminded horse enthusiasts.

This annual celebration of rider achievements includes educational seminars and a huge collection of vendors with all the latest in lightweight tack, performance clothing, accessories and gear, equine health products, hoof protection products, jewelry and more.

The seminars are on a variety of topics, including the do’s and don’ts of clinics and fun rides, when metabolic problems begin, gait assessment, how-to’s for a perfect ride, pacing, equine regenerative medicine, a veterinary view of best condition, and what can be learned from research in humans and other species.

NATRC is also holding a silent auction of numerous horse related items and décor, and a raffle of $500, $300 and $200 gift cards donated from The Riding Warehouse.

The USA’s’ oldest and largest long distance competitive trail ride organization is open to all equine breeds and disciplines. It offers rides with several divisions, distances and speeds, providing challenges for those new to the sport as well as for experienced competitors. NATRC invites all riders to see what they and their horses can achieve, and even offers free membership to those new to the organization. www.natrc.org .

matefey@gmail.com

870-420-3244 Beverly Roberts, Publicity Chair870-420-3244