DiO Introduces All-Natural Horse Liniment To Relieve Swelling And Soreness

DiO Liniment introduces DiO, an all-natural horse liniment combining 170 + minerals in an odor free, colorless, deep penetrating formula that relieves swelling and soreness. It can be used before, during and after competition or training.

DiO Liniment was founded in 2014 by horse industry veterans, Jon Conklin and Kenny Mosher, because they care about horses’ health and well-being and recognized a need for an all-natural chemical free horse liniment that was effective, easy to apply, and odorless.

“DiO users tell us they love how quickly it works to reduce swelling and get their horses feeling and performing better,” notes Jon Conklin, DiO CEO. “They appreciate how easy it is to apply with no mess to clean up, and because DiO is colorless there’s no chance of staining skin, clothing, or wraps.”

DiO Concentrate is available in 32oz and 128 oz. and DiO Gel in 16 oz. and 64 oz. The versatile concentrate can be used as a hoof soak, poultice, or general body spray. The gel is easily rubbed on and can be used with or without leg wraps.

DiO Concentrate can be customized to desired strength. The stronger the concentrate ratio the faster it works.

“With DiO Liniment you get peace of mind that your horse gets an all-natural formula without harsh harmful chemicals,” says Jon Conklin. “So many horses have sensitive skin. DiO is safe to use with no worry of causing skin irritation that can result in a vet bill and/or lost training and competition time.”

The liniment will not burn or blister and can be safely applied under leg wraps, sport boots, and saddle pads.

Headed to the WNFR in Las Vegas, this year? Visit the DiO booth upstairs in the Las Vegas Convention Center and receive a free trial size DiO. The DiO team looks forward to visiting with you!

To purchase online, locate a retailer, or for dealership inquiries visit www.drawliniment.com, call 844-434-6462 or email sales@drawliniment.com. Free DiO t-shirt with 32 oz. DiO concentrate purchase at (https://www.drawliniment. com/collections/frontpage)

“DiO Plus Liniment for horses was created because of horse industry requests for a DiO Liniment with the botanical blend benefits of CBD and arnica,“ notes Jon Conklin, DiO CEO. “Customers are very pleased with the excellent results they’re seeing using DiO Plus in preventing and alleviating pain and inflammation to support their horses’ happiness, well-being, and maximum performance.”

DiO Plus Liniment combines the original DiO Liniment proprietary mineral blend with a new proprietary botanical blend of 6 extracts including CBD and arnica. CBD is the non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis sativa and hemp plants.

DiO Plus Liniment has the same great benefits as original DiO Liniment. It’s odorless, colorless, doesn’t stain, non-greasy, all-natural, and chemical-free.

See our new PLUS line at www.diobotancials.com

About DiO

Contact: Jon Conklin, 844-434-6462, sales@drawliniment.com