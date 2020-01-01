Digital Full Page Ad Special $200 -$250

Offering two unique full page ad options in our digital edition of the

Northwest Horse Source Magazine!

Full page ad just left of the front cover – ONLY $250!

Full page ad just right of back cover – ONLY $200!

Your ad could be the very FIRST THING readers see when they open our online edition of the Northwest Horse Source Magazine on their computer, smartphone or tablet!

Amazingly Low Price!

Contact Us Today to Reserve Your Ad Space

(360) 332-5579 or email sales@nwhorsesource.com

2020 Advertise based on our Monthly Themes January

Breeding & Buying Front – Available

Back – SOLD February

Lifestyle & Getaways Front – Available

Back – SOLD March

Barn & Farm ** Official Publication of:

Washington State Horse Expo (WSHE)

Northwest Horse Fair & Expo (NWHFE)

Back Country Horsemen Rendezvous Front – Available

Back – SOLD April

Equine Events ** Official Publication of:

Idaho Horse Expo (IHE) Front – Available

Back – SOLD May

Equine Sports & Recreation Front – Available

Back – Available June

Tack & Equipment Front – Available

Back – Available July

Performance Horses Front – Available

Back – Available August

Training & Facilities Front – Available

Back – Available September

Educational Opportunities Front – Available

Back – Available October

Equine Wellness Front – Available

Back – Available November

Holiday Gift Ideas Front – Available

Back – Available November/December

2019 Digital Holiday Gift Guide Front – Available

Back – Available December

Seniors & Nutrition Front – SOLD

Back – Available

Look ahead t0 2021

Advertise based on our Monthly Themes

January

Breeding & Buying

Front – Available

Back – Available

February

Lifestyle & Getaways

Front – Available

Back – Available

March

Barn & Farm

** Official Publication of:

Washington State Horse Expo (WSHE)

Northwest Horse Fair & Expo (NWHFE)

Back Country Horsemen Rendezvous

Front – Available

Back – Available

April

Equine Events

** Official Publication of:

Idaho Horse Expo (IHE)

Front – Available

Back – Available

May

Equine Sports & Recreation

Front – Available

Back – Available

June

Tack & Equipment

Front – Available

Back – Available

July

Performance Horses

Front – Available

Back – Available

August

Training & Facilities

Front – Available

Back – Available

September

Educational Opportunities

Front – Available

Back – Available

October

Equine Wellness

Front – Available

Back – Available

November

Holiday Gift Ideas

Front – Available

Back – Available

November/December

2019 Digital Holiday Gift Guide

Front – Available

Back – Available

December

Seniors & Nutrition

Front – Available

Back – Available