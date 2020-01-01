Digital Full Page Ad Special $200 -$250

Offering two unique full page ad options in our digital edition of the
Northwest Horse Source Magazine!
Full page ad just left of the front cover – ONLY $250!
Full page ad just right of back cover – ONLY $200!
Your ad could be the very FIRST THING readers see when they open our online edition of the Northwest Horse Source Magazine on their computer, smartphone or tablet!
Amazingly Low Price!
Contact Us Today to Reserve Your Ad Space
(360) 332-5579 or email sales@nwhorsesource.com
2020
Advertise based on our Monthly Themes
January
Breeding & Buying
Front – Available
Back – SOLD
February
Lifestyle & Getaways
Front – Available
Back – SOLD
March
Barn & Farm
**Official Publication of:
Washington State Horse Expo (WSHE)
Northwest Horse Fair & Expo (NWHFE)
Back Country Horsemen Rendezvous
Front – Available
Back – SOLD
April
Equine Events
**Official Publication of:
Idaho Horse Expo (IHE)
Front – Available
Back – SOLD
May
Equine Sports & Recreation
Front – Available
Back – Available
June
Tack & Equipment
Front – Available
Back – Available
July
Performance Horses
Front – Available
Back – Available
August
Training & Facilities
Front – Available
Back – Available
September
Educational Opportunities
Front – Available
Back – Available
October
Equine Wellness
Front – Available
Back – Available
November
Holiday Gift Ideas
Front – Available
Back – Available
November/December
2019 Digital Holiday Gift Guide
Front – Available
Back – Available
December
Seniors & Nutrition
Front – SOLD
Back – Available
Look ahead t0 2021
Advertise based on our Monthly Themes
January
Breeding & Buying
Front – Available
Back – Available
February
Lifestyle & Getaways
Front – Available
Back – Available
March
Barn & Farm
**Official Publication of:
Washington State Horse Expo (WSHE)
Northwest Horse Fair & Expo (NWHFE)
Back Country Horsemen Rendezvous
Front – Available
Back – Available
April
Equine Events
**Official Publication of:
Idaho Horse Expo (IHE)
Front – Available
Back – Available
May
Equine Sports & Recreation
Front – Available
Back – Available
June
Tack & Equipment
Front – Available
Back – Available
July
Performance Horses
Front – Available
Back – Available
August
Training & Facilities
Front – Available
Back – Available
September
Educational Opportunities
Front – Available
Back – Available
October
Equine Wellness
Front – Available
Back – Available
November
Holiday Gift Ideas
Front – Available
Back – Available
November/December
2019 Digital Holiday Gift Guide
Front – Available
Back – Available
December
Seniors & Nutrition
Front – Available
Back – Available
Google+
RSS