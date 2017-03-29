Events

Did You Know? You Can Now Order an Ad Online!

Did You Know? You Can Now Order an Ad Online!
NW Horse Source

For Your Convenience!

 

Sell your horse, trailer, truck, tack, real estate, product, service, event and more!

 

Photo Ad Collage

 

Take advantage of our $255 bundled special (save $15 off reg pricing) that includes:

  • (Reg price $75) Color photo ad in print magazine and digital edition of the magazine
  • (Reg price $75) Full Page Online Marketplace Ad with up to 6 images and at least 350 words (or more). See example below⬇︎
  • (Reg price $25) Feature Ad in our monthly E-Newsletter. See example below⬇︎
  • (Reg price $95) Facebook Advertising Post. See example below⬇︎
  • All four advertising pieces together regularly cost $270 – SAVE $15 with this bundled special!

 

example-full-page-online-marketplace-ad example-e-news-ads facebook-ad-posts-examples

 

Place your order today! Click here: Photo Ad Order Form

 

Super deal, super easy, super convenient. Don’t delay, ad deadline is the 5th of the month proceeding the issue you want your ad appear. Example: To have your ad appear in February issue, we must receive your order by January 5th.

 

Some facts about your NW Horse Source:

  • Responsive Digital Edition (As of January 2015)
  • Largest freely distributed equine publication in the Northwest
  • More client product features
  • Product giveaway opportunities for contests
  • Larger online communities to share information
  • 20+ years experience in equine publishing and promotion
  • Member of American Horse Publications (Excellence in Equine Publishing) and winner of awards for excellence
  • Active in the horse community
  • Lifetime horse people

Reach:

 

Place your order today! Click here: Photo Ad Order Form

Related Items
Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Events
NW Horse Source

Related Items

More in Events

Copyright ©2015-2016 The Northwest Horse Source. All rights reserved. Your all breed, all discipline educational resource serving Washington, Oregon and Northern California. Site by: OnMerit Marketing

Copyright © 2015 NW Horse Source.