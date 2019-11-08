Details Announced For the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2020!

Top-notch clinics and workshops, exciting equine entertainment, tons of trade show shopping, and a chance to interact with horses up close and personal – all for one low admission price! Now in its twenty-first year, this family-friendly expo is the perfect event for horse owners, and horse lovers of all ages, with something for everyone!

Expo officials have announced a diverse lineup of top name trainers representing a multitude of equine interests and disciplines for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2020! The experts from across the United States include the headline clinician, Champion trainer Chris Cox, presenting General Horsemanship clinics; Peggy Cummings providing Connected Riding® clinics; Julie Goodnight teaching General Horsemanship; Muffy Seaton, presented by the Northwest Region of the American Driving Society, featuring Driving clinics; Rod Petersen conducting Drill Team clinics; and Emily Elias of Back Country Horsemen with Packing One Horse into the Back Country. In addition, radio and on-line TV host of Speaking of Horses, Wayne Williams, will provide a lecture, Horses in my Lifetime.

The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2020 will bring back the action-packed Colt Starting Challenge USA, for the second year! Experienced horse trainers will work with young, unbroken horses, gentling, saddling and riding them, in just two days! Using Natural Horsemanship methods, each trainer will work with the colt they’ve drawn, all working at the same time in the arena. The talented trainers will take turns explaining to the audience what they’re doing and why. Then the last day of the expo, colts will be ridden and compete through a challenging obstacle course! Applications are being taken now for halter broken colts, as well as trainers who want to participate in the event. For more information or to enter the Colt Starting Challenge USA competition at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2020, go to http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair, and look under “Special Events” for the Colt Starting Challenge USA.

A diverse display of horses will provide equine education and entertainment to audiences, in the Breed Showcase and Stallion Review, and entertainment specialists! Fancy, fast, fluffy, slender, sleek, spotted and spirited – you’ll see a full spectrum of horses put their best foot forward showing off the strengths of their breeds! Two high-speed groups of performers will have you on the edge of your seat! The Rogue Mounted Archers will gallop with no hands, shooting arrows at targets on a dead run! And the Mane Attraction Rodeo Performance Team will wow audiences with fast-paced precision drills to music, at speed! Equally captivating, with a spotlight on their elegance, the BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe will don colorful costumes, showing off their fancy dancing horses performing magical maneuvers to music!

Two large buildings will house dozens of vendors, in the largest equine-related trade show in the Northwest! Vendors from all over the country, will offer a broad variety of products and services, including trailers, farm equipment and supplies, saddles, feed, horse and pet supplies, rider clothing, home décor items, gifts, and much more! Shoppers can take advantage of show deals on select items, and reps will be available to answer questions on their products and services. For a list of trade show vendors, go to http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair, and look under “Vendors”. Keep checking back, as additional vendors are added weekly.

Sunday, March 22 is KMTR Youth Day! Children aged 12 years and under get in free that day, when accompanied by a paying adult, plus 4-H and Pony Club members aged 13 to 18 years, get in free with their club ID cards.

Applications are now being accepted for participants at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2020, including: trade show vendors; Breed Showcase and Stallion Review participants; clinic participants; sponsors; and advertisers in the event program. Applications are available at http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair.

Hours for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo are: Friday from 10am to 9pm; Saturday from 9am to 9pm; and Sunday from 9am to 6pm.

For more details about the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, go to http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair, email jjcloe@equinepromotions.net, call 765-655-2107, or join us for late breaking details and excitement, on Facebook (Northwest Horse Fair & Expo (NWHF)) and Twitter (@NWHorseFair).

Sponsors for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2020 include: Akins Trailer Sales, the presenting sponsor; Beelart Embroidery, the official event embroiderer; KMTR-TV, the Youth Day sponsor; Logan Coach Trailers; The Northwest Horse Source, the official publication of the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo; Phoenix Inn & Suites, the hosting hotel for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo; and Wilco.