December 2, 2020 – Pigeon Fever in Pend Oreille County, WA

Source: Washington State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Suspected: 3;

Facility Type: Farm;

Notes: A horse on a farm in Pend Oreille County has tested positive for Pigeon Fever. For more information about Pigeon Fever go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/PIGEON%20FEVER_Finals.pdf ;

All information is sourced from

