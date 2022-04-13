Creatives Join Forces to Support the Colorado Horse Community

The horse community at large comprises a tightly knit group with a shared lifestyle. Though smaller in scale, regional equine communities amplify that passion, interest, and dedication to a whole new level. Karen Pickering recognizes the valuable opportunity to serve these micro-audiences as the publisher and owner of the The Northwest Horse Source and the new The Colorado Horse Source memberships and publications.

Pickering began her publishing career in 1995 with the Northwest Horse Source, serving the horse community in that part of the country. Since relocating to Colorado in 2021, she’s now replicated that model to create The Colorado Horse Source.



“I have always loved working with a community to help build stronger relationships with horses and humans,” Pickering shared. “Strategic partnerships are key to a business’ survival, and I have truly been blessed in my career with talented individuals who share my passion. I owe a great deal to my community in the Northwest, and they will always have a big piece of my heart. A new adventure was in order, and I’m now excited to share my passion with the Colorado equine community. I am honored to deliver quality editorial for and about the heart of Colorado horse lovers and owners. I look forward to this new adventure!”



For her new endeavor, Pickering required editorial support from someone deeply invested in the Colorado horse community. Through the AHP network and the Colorado horse community, she found Jennifer Paulson, a creative content strategist with a strong editorial background and who is also a lifelong Colorado horsewoman.

“The Colorado horse community is one of the reasons I am where I am today—both professionally and in my horse life,” shared Paulson, newly named Editorial Director of The Colorado Horse Source. “I look forward to identifying ways to support and build this community and ensure that it has a bright future by contributing to Karen’s efforts with The Colorado Horse Source. Editorial direction and membership modeling played large parts in my role as Western Editorial Director for the Equine Network, and I’m excited to apply my key learnings on this brand as well as develop new ideas for content and service to our audience.”



Learn more about both brands at NWHorseSource.com and ColoradoHorseSource.com. Membership is just $5 a month or $60 a year for full access to each publication and the many members-only benefits.

Contact:

Karen Pickering, Publisher Northwest Horse Source and Colorado Horse Source

karen@nwhorsesource.com

Jennifer Paulson, Creative Content Strategist

jenpaulsoncreative@gmail.com

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 25 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion. Somewhere in the wee hours of the early mornings and late evenings, she still finds time to care for April, her gorgeous and sweet-tempered Quarter Horse.