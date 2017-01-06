Custom Home on a Pastoral Setting – Monroe, WA

Monroe, WA | $875,000 | 4BD/ 2.5BA | MLS# 1047899

Custom home on a pastoral setting, complete with five level equestrian acres. Fall in love with this quiet location and custom 3300 sqft home. Tree lined drive bisects your lower pastures as you approach home and stable. Expansive master suite with covered deck and amazing pastoral views. Large walk in closet and 5 piece bath with soaking tub. 4 bedrooms plus lower level office, living and dining room. The kitchen boasts tons of storage, stainless appliances and opens to the family room and patio. Home features new flooring, new gas fireplaces, fresh exterior paint and surround sound. Multiple paddocks with riding arena, 5 stall barn with tack room make this the perfect equestrian site. MLS #1047899. 22117 161st Ave SE, Monroe, WA 98272.

Offered at $875,000

