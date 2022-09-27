Community News: The Greatest Thing You Can Do

Lives Are Changed at Miracle Ranch

by Sherilyn Sander, CHA Oregon State Representative

“The greatest thing you can do is invest your life in other people.” I read this quote byPhil Peterson in a Miracle Ranch recruiting brochure from 1989. I remember reading that brochure cover to cover and hoping I could secure a job as a wrangler. I hadn’t made good life choices in my first year of college and hoped they would hire me. Thankfully they saw my heart over my recent poor choices, and I embarked on the best summer of my life thus far—and forever changed the trajectory of my life. I truly learned what it meant to invest my life in other people. I went on to serve seven more summers and five years full-time at Miracle Ranch.

Recently I returned to Miracle Ranch, this time to invest in this year’s wranglers, build their skills, and show them they were worth empowering.

This place holds so many memories! Have you ever been to summer camp? I’d only gone to one camp as a teenager, and it didn’t even have horses. I grew up in northern Idaho, had horses my whole life, yet never knew I could put my two passions together: serving Jesus and teaching horsemanship.

Miracle Ranch withstood the pandemic by going into “hibernation” for 12 months. There were no guest groups or camps. But they were committed to keeping their horses and horsemanship staff, so they launched a “sponsor-a-horse” campaign that enabled them to do that.

Miracle Ranch will not only be a life-changing place for staff, guests, and campers this summer—it will also be the host site for CHA Region 1 Conference March 2-5, 2023. Come join us!

