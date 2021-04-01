Coming Back to Life – 2021 Show and Clinic Season Looks Promising in the Pacific Northwest

It’s starting to look like the equine event season in the Northwest is coming back to life, cautiously. Hurray! There’s nothing like missing a year to make you truly appreciate getting out and about with horses and horse friends. Fingers crossed that all the planned activities will actually happen.

For our Equine Events issue, the Northwest Horse Source put together a list of just a few of the equine events that are scheduled to happen (at this point) and a list of some of our top venues hosting events of all kinds. Be sure to check websites and Facebook pages for up-to-date news. As we all know, things can change.

Be aware that many events are requiring attendees to sign COVID-19 waivers, have rules about mask use, and have changes in how they operate. Some won’t be providing food or drink; some clinics are reducing numbers of allowed auditors (or not allowing auditors at all) and allowing fewer participants, so get your entries in early. Happy riding, everyone!

EVENTS

Ranch Riding

www.facebook.com/pnwranchhorse

The Pacific Northwest Ranch Horse Association offers practices, clinics, and shows. They are hosting a show and clinic on June 5-6 in Lynden, Washington with Debbie Cooper from Scottsdale. They also have a ranch horse clinic in Monmouth, Oregon with Craig Johnson.

Working Equitation

www.usawe.org

This fun, family-friendly, and upwardly moving sport is growing throughout the Northwest.

Working Equitation Oregon hosts monthly shows at the Oregon Horse Center in Eugene, Oregon.

Working Equitation in Wine Country is a new show happening June 4–6 at the beautiful WW facility in Milton-Freewater, Oregon. There will also be a full-day intensive cattle clinic on Friday before the show.

Dressage

www.usdfregion6.org

Rainier Northwest Dressage Championships, August 27-29, at Donida Farms, Auburn WA.

USDF Region 6 Dressage Championships will be held at Devonwood Equestrian Center September 23-26.

Eventing

www.areavii.org

Many of the usual events are happening this year including Aspen Farms, The Event at Rebecca Farms (Montana) July 21-25 is always a destination for riders and spectators.

Hunter Jumper

www.wshja.org and www.oregonhunterjumper.org

Hunter/jumper show calendar is full again this year including the Spring National April 7-11 in Monroe, Washington and the Evergreen Classic at Meadow Wood Equestrian Center August 5-8 in Snohomish, WA.

VENUES

These equestrian facilities have a full calendar for 2021 of various horse activities from shows to clinics.

Washington State Horse Park

Cle Elum, Washington

www.wahorsepark.org

Insert photo: wshp.jpg (from WSHP)

One of the prettiest places to visit, their new covered arena will most likely be ready to use. The park is having shows, clinics, seminars, camps and more scheduled throughout the season. Consider becoming a member to support this wonderful facility. Nearly every week there’s something happening at the park. Check it out!

Oregon Horse Center

Eugene, Oregon

www.oregonhorsecenter.com

This busy and large venue has events scheduled for nearly every weekend throughout the spring and summer and many mid-week activities as well. It offers multiple arenas, bathrooms with showers, and lots of seating for spectators.

Donida Farm

Auburn, Washington

www.donidafarm.com

Donida offers many shows in this enormous facility: dressage, western dressage, and their Saddle Up series of shows has classes that include halter and Showmanship, Western, Ranch Riding, Obstacle, English, and jumping. They offer fourteen series high point championships! Shows are held indoors in a large covered arena. Donida also has driving shows, an Arabian Celebration, and more.

Devonwood Equestrian Center

Sherwood, Oregon

www.devonwoodec.com

This beautiful and well-run and appointed facility hosts dressage and hunter/jumper shows throughout the season.

Aspen Farms

Yelm, Washington

www.aspenfarmseventing.com

One of the Northwest’s premiere eventing destinations, Aspen has a world-class cross-country course set into some of the most beautiful country you’ll find anywhere. They hold derbies and events throughout the season.

Spokane Sport Horse Farm

Spokane, Washington

www.spokanesporthorse.com

This deluxe farm holds dressage and jumping clinics and holds schooling and approved events each year.

Grant County Fairgrounds

Moses Lake, Washington

www.gcfairgrounds.com

You can find breed shows, youth shows, cutting shows, and much more at the Grant County Fairgrounds Equestrian venue.

See this article in the 2021 April online edition:

This article sponsored by: